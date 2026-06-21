Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Boosts Holdings in Johnson Controls International plc $JCI

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI - Free Report) by 49.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 515,941 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 169,741 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. owned about 0.08% of Johnson Controls International worth $61,785,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of JCI. Maseco LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 102.9% in the fourth quarter. Maseco LLP now owns 211 shares of the company's stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Mcguire Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Johnson Controls International during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Roxbury Financial LLC raised its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 71.9% during the fourth quarter. Roxbury Financial LLC now owns 239 shares of the company's stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP lifted its position in Johnson Controls International by 140.9% in the fourth quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 260 shares of the company's stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 895 shares during the period. Finally, YANKCOM Partnership acquired a new stake in Johnson Controls International in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.05% of the company's stock.

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Johnson Controls International Price Performance

JCI stock opened at $145.07 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $141.48 and a 200-day moving average of $131.76. Johnson Controls International plc has a 12-month low of $100.86 and a 12-month high of $149.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of $88.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.95, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.32.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 31st. The company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 19.50% and a net margin of 14.45%.The business had revenue of $6.14 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Johnson Controls International plc will post 4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Johnson Controls International Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 15th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. Johnson Controls International's dividend payout ratio is 28.62%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Johnson Controls International

In related news, VP Todd M. Grabowski sold 1,800 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.20, for a total value of $263,160.00. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 26,215 shares in the company, valued at $3,832,633. The trade was a 6.43% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Lei Zhang Schlitz sold 88,809 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.99, for a total transaction of $12,521,180.91. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 57,059 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,044,748.41. The trade was a 60.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

JCI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a "sector perform" rating and set a $154.00 target price on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Johnson Controls International from $132.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. HSBC lifted their price target on Johnson Controls International from $127.00 to $136.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $140.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $152.85.

View Our Latest Research Report on JCI

About Johnson Controls International

Johnson Controls International plc is a global diversified technology and multi‑industrial company that develops products, services and solutions for buildings and energy storage. The company's core focus is on improving building efficiency, safety and sustainability through a combination of HVAC equipment, building controls and automation, fire and security systems, and related services. Johnson Controls traces its roots to 1885, when inventor Warren S. Johnson developed an electric room thermostat; over its long history the company has expanded from controls into a broad set of building‑related technologies and, through corporate transactions, into a global provider of integrated building solutions.

Johnson Controls' product and service portfolio includes heating, ventilation and air‑conditioning equipment, chillers, air handlers and related mechanical systems, together with building automation and control platforms that monitor and manage energy use, indoor environmental quality and security.

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