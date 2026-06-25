Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Buys 22,559 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. $GILD

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD - Free Report) by 34.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 88,893 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock after buying an additional 22,559 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.'s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $10,911,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts: Sign Up

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 71.4% in the 4th quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 204 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Quattro Advisors LLC bought a new position in Gilead Sciences in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 60.0% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC now owns 216 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ares Financial Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. 83.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GILD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial restated a "buy" rating and set a $157.00 price objective (up from $155.00) on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $175.00 to $168.00 in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Rothschild & Co Redburn reduced their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $170.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Gilead Sciences from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 9th. Twenty-five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $158.41.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GILD opened at $125.19 on Thursday. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $104.46 and a fifty-two week high of $157.29. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $130.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $134.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.97. The firm has a market cap of $155.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.06 and a beta of 0.31.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $6.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $6.91 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 30.99% and a return on equity of 48.19%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.81 EPS. Gilead Sciences has set its FY 2026 guidance at -1.050--0.650 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Gilead Sciences Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 29th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 15th. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.6%. Gilead Sciences's dividend payout ratio is 44.69%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 3,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.40, for a total value of $376,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 171,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,524,408.40. This trade represents a 1.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Johanna Mercier sold 3,000 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.92, for a total transaction of $371,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 124,234 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $15,395,077.28. This trade represents a 2.36% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 68,000 shares of company stock worth $8,930,150. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc, founded in 1987 and headquartered in Foster City, California, is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of medicines in areas of high unmet medical need. The company initially built its reputation in antiviral therapies and has since expanded into oncology, cell therapy and inflammatory diseases. Gilead operates a global research and commercial organization, conducting clinical development and selling medicines in markets around the world.

Gilead's product portfolio is anchored by antiviral therapies for HIV and viral hepatitis.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GILD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Gilead Sciences, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Gilead Sciences wasn't on the list.

While Gilead Sciences currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here