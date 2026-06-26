Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Cuts Stock Holdings in DXP Enterprises, Inc. $DXPE

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lowered its holdings in DXP Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXPE - Free Report) by 33.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 83,286 shares of the industrial products company's stock after selling 42,064 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. owned approximately 0.54% of DXP Enterprises worth $9,144,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in DXP Enterprises by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,527 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co lifted its holdings in DXP Enterprises by 0.9% during the second quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 10,857 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $950,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in DXP Enterprises by 1.2% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 10,247 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $1,220,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in DXP Enterprises by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 9,228 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $1,099,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in DXP Enterprises by 35.4% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 860 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.82% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity

In related news, CMO Paz Maestas sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.37, for a total value of $1,643,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer directly owned 590,262 shares of the company's stock, valued at $97,021,364.94. This trade represents a 1.67% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Timothy P. Halter sold 6,842 shares of DXP Enterprises stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.59, for a total transaction of $968,758.78. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 30,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,247,700. This trade represents a 18.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 22.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DXP Enterprises Stock Performance

Shares of DXPE opened at $166.99 on Friday. DXP Enterprises, Inc. has a 12 month low of $83.06 and a 12 month high of $183.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $158.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $140.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The firm has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a PE ratio of 31.21 and a beta of 0.99.

DXP Enterprises (NASDAQ:DXPE - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.12). DXP Enterprises had a return on equity of 18.16% and a net margin of 4.27%.The business had revenue of $521.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $531.00 million. Equities research analysts predict that DXP Enterprises, Inc. will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wall Street Zen lowered DXP Enterprises from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, June 6th. Zacks Research downgraded DXP Enterprises from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Freedom Capital lowered DXP Enterprises from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Loop Capital set a $154.00 target price on shares of DXP Enterprises in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of DXP Enterprises in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $154.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on DXPE

About DXP Enterprises

DXP Enterprises, Inc is a Houston, Texas–based industrial products and services distributor serving customers across North America. The company provides a broad portfolio of maintenance, repair and operations (MRO) supplies, including fluid power components, safety products, mechanical power transmission parts, and instrumentation. DXP's product offering spans well-recognized private brands as well as equipment and parts from leading global manufacturers, enabling clients in energy, heavy industrial and manufacturing sectors to source critical components from a single supplier.

Through its network of service centers and specialized repair facilities, DXP delivers inventory management programs, turnkey fluid power rebuilds and custom assembly solutions.

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