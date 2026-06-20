Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Cuts Stock Holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. $MU

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. trimmed its stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU - Free Report) by 23.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 367,655 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock after selling 112,423 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.'s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $104,933,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MU. Osbon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Micron Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Fund Advisors of America Inc FL bought a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the 4th quarter worth $1,274,000. World Investment Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 38.1% in the 4th quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 14,185 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $4,049,000 after buying an additional 3,917 shares during the last quarter. ARP Global Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the 4th quarter worth $5,458,000. Finally, Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the 4th quarter valued at $114,000. 80.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Micron Technology Stock Performance

Micron Technology stock opened at $1,133.99 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market capitalization of $1.28 trillion, a PE ratio of 53.54 and a beta of 2.16. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $748.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $493.40. Micron Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $103.38 and a twelve month high of $1,149.43.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 18th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $12.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $9.19 by $3.01. The firm had revenue of $23.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $19.97 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 41.16% and a net margin of 41.49%.The company's revenue for the quarter was up 196 compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.56 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 59.57 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Micron Technology news, Director Steven J. Gomo sold 2,000 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $787.03, for a total value of $1,574,060.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 17,139 shares of the company's stock, valued at $13,488,907.17. The trade was a 10.45% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 37,439 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $960.38, for a total value of $35,955,666.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 387,064 shares in the company, valued at $371,728,524.32. This trade represents a 8.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 146,000 shares of company stock worth $85,486,715. Insiders own 0.24% of the company's stock.

Key Stories Impacting Micron Technology

Here are the key news stories impacting Micron Technology this week:

Positive Sentiment: Multiple firms raised price targets on Micron (MU) , citing stronger DRAM/NAND pricing, AI-driven memory demand, and rising data-center sales. Wedbush lifted its target to $1,300, while other reports pointed to even higher bullish targets, signaling continued confidence ahead of earnings. Article Title

Multiple firms raised price targets on , citing stronger DRAM/NAND pricing, AI-driven memory demand, and rising data-center sales. Wedbush lifted its target to $1,300, while other reports pointed to even higher bullish targets, signaling continued confidence ahead of earnings. Positive Sentiment: Micron’s U.S. capacity expansion and advanced 1-alpha DRAM production were highlighted as strategic moves that could support long-term AI infrastructure demand, reinforcing the company’s role as a key memory supplier for AI data centers. Article Title

Micron’s U.S. capacity expansion and advanced 1-alpha DRAM production were highlighted as strategic moves that could support long-term AI infrastructure demand, reinforcing the company’s role as a key memory supplier for AI data centers. Positive Sentiment: Several articles say MU is likely to beat fiscal Q3 estimates thanks to tight memory supply, strong pricing power, and new chip ramp-up, which would extend the company’s recent run and keep AI-related optimism alive. Article Title

Several articles say is likely to beat fiscal Q3 estimates thanks to tight memory supply, strong pricing power, and new chip ramp-up, which would extend the company’s recent run and keep AI-related optimism alive. Neutral Sentiment: Investors are treating Micron’s June 24 earnings report as a key read-through on whether the AI-driven chip rally still has room to run. That makes the stock a high-expectation name going into results, but not automatically one with easy upside from here. Article Title

Investors are treating Micron’s June 24 earnings report as a key read-through on whether the AI-driven chip rally still has room to run. That makes the stock a high-expectation name going into results, but not automatically one with easy upside from here. Neutral Sentiment: Some commentary also suggests Micron (MU) could see a volatile reaction even if earnings are good, since the stock has already had a huge run and expectations are elevated. Article Title

Some commentary also suggests could see a volatile reaction even if earnings are good, since the stock has already had a huge run and expectations are elevated. Negative Sentiment: Bearish pieces warn that Micron’s upcoming report is a “tough earnings test,” with some arguing the stock could fall if the company merely meets expectations instead of dramatically exceeding them. Article Title

Bearish pieces warn that Micron’s upcoming report is a “tough earnings test,” with some arguing the stock could fall if the company merely meets expectations instead of dramatically exceeding them. Negative Sentiment: SK Hynix’s plan to expand memory production over the next five years was flagged as a competitive risk for MU, potentially pressuring pricing and margins later if supply growth outpaces demand. Article Title

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MU has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wolfe Research lifted their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $550.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. TD Cowen raised their price target on Micron Technology from $660.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Micron Technology from $400.00 to $900.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Micron Technology from $550.00 to $1,220.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Micron Technology from $520.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have given a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $913.47.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Micron Technology

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc is a global semiconductor company that designs and manufactures memory and storage solutions. Its product portfolio includes dynamic random-access memory (DRAM), NAND flash memory, solid-state drives (SSDs), memory modules and embedded memory solutions for a wide range of computing and electronic devices. Micron supplies components used in data centers, enterprise and cloud infrastructure, client computing, mobile devices, automotive systems and industrial applications, and also markets consumer-facing products under the Crucial brand.

Founded in 1978 and headquartered in Boise, Idaho, Micron has grown into an international manufacturer with research, development and production facilities across multiple regions.

Further Reading

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