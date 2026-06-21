Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Decreases Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated $TXN

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. cut its stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN - Free Report) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 343,294 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after selling 11,982 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.'s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $59,558,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TXN. Osbon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Winthrop Partners WNY LLC acquired a new position in Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter worth approximately $260,000. Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC acquired a new position in Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter worth approximately $200,000. Meadowbrook Advisors Group LLC purchased a new position in Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,752,000. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,238,377 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $214,928,000 after acquiring an additional 13,460 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.99% of the company's stock.

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Key Texas Instruments News

Here are the key news stories impacting Texas Instruments this week:

Positive Sentiment: Investors are buying into Texas Instruments’ growing role in AI infrastructure, with recent commentary highlighting stronger demand for power chips used in data centers and improved sentiment following its solid quarterly results and upbeat outlook.

Investors are buying into Texas Instruments’ growing role in AI infrastructure, with recent commentary highlighting stronger demand for power chips used in data centers and improved sentiment following its solid quarterly results and upbeat outlook. Positive Sentiment: The company’s recent earnings report showed revenue of $4.83 billion and EPS of $1.68, and management guided Q2 EPS above prior expectations, reinforcing the view that the business cycle is improving. 2 Pick-and-Shovel AI Stocks Powering the Data Center Boom

The company’s recent earnings report showed revenue of $4.83 billion and EPS of $1.68, and management guided Q2 EPS above prior expectations, reinforcing the view that the business cycle is improving. Neutral Sentiment: Some analysts remain cautious on the near-term follow-through, noting that the latest earnings estimate revisions may not be enough to drive much more upside immediately. Strength Seen in Texas Instruments (TXN): Can Its 7.0% Jump Turn into More Strength?

Some analysts remain cautious on the near-term follow-through, noting that the latest earnings estimate revisions may not be enough to drive much more upside immediately. Neutral Sentiment: Broader semiconductor-sector skepticism could limit enthusiasm, even though the industry has rallied strongly on AI-related growth expectations. 3 Semiconductor Stocks We’re Skeptical Of

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Haviv Ilan sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.32, for a total transaction of $5,606,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 204,339 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $57,280,308.48. This trade represents a 8.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Carrie Smith Cox sold 8,838 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.41, for a total value of $2,708,051.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 37,626 shares of the company's stock, valued at $11,528,982.66. This trade represents a 19.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 303,475 shares of company stock worth $85,666,638. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TXN. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $280.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $225.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $320.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $250.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a "sell" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $269.61.

Check Out Our Latest Report on TXN

Texas Instruments Stock Performance

Texas Instruments stock opened at $322.86 on Friday. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52 week low of $152.73 and a 52 week high of $331.51. The company has a current ratio of 4.46, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market cap of $293.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $283.01 and a 200-day moving average of $226.38.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $4.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.85 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 29.11% and a return on equity of 32.49%. The business's revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.23 earnings per share. Texas Instruments has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.770-2.050 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 5th were paid a $1.42 dividend. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 5th. Texas Instruments's dividend payout ratio is 97.26%.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Inc NASDAQ: TXN is a global semiconductor company headquartered in Dallas, Texas, that designs and manufactures analog and embedded processing chips. The company's products are used across a wide range of end markets, including industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications and enterprise equipment. TI's business emphasizes components that condition, convert, manage and move electrical signals—capabilities that are foundational to modern electronic systems.

TI's product portfolio includes a broad array of analog integrated circuits—such as power management, amplifiers, data converters and interface devices—as well as embedded processors and microcontrollers used to control systems and run real-time applications.

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