Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Decreases Stock Holdings in Progyny, Inc. $PGNY

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lowered its holdings in Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY - Free Report) by 40.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 259,285 shares of the company's stock after selling 175,735 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. owned approximately 0.32% of Progyny worth $6,658,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PGNY. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Progyny by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,106,147 shares of the company's stock worth $217,484,000 after purchasing an additional 235,513 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Progyny by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,953,186 shares of the company's stock valued at $75,838,000 after purchasing an additional 44,642 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Progyny by 260.9% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,243,268 shares of the company's stock valued at $57,607,000 after purchasing an additional 1,621,688 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Progyny by 37.6% during the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,996,957 shares of the company's stock worth $43,933,000 after purchasing an additional 545,431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Progyny by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,972,219 shares of the company's stock worth $50,655,000 after purchasing an additional 20,533 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.93% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PGNY shares. Citizens Jmp upped their target price on Progyny from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a "market outperform" rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Barclays boosted their price target on Progyny from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a "buy" rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Progyny in a report on Friday, March 6th. Citigroup reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of Progyny in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Progyny from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $29.92.

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Insider Transactions at Progyny

In other news, Director Cheryl Scott sold 7,439 shares of Progyny stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.39, for a total value of $196,315.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 19,772 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $521,783.08. The trade was a 27.34% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kevin K. Gordon sold 5,500 shares of Progyny stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.99, for a total transaction of $137,445.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 9,318 shares of the company's stock, valued at $232,856.82. This trade represents a 37.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 36,916 shares of company stock valued at $939,875 over the last quarter. Insiders own 9.90% of the company's stock.

Progyny Stock Up 4.1%

NASDAQ:PGNY opened at $28.51 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of 37.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.03. The business's 50 day moving average is $23.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.39. Progyny, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.10 and a 52 week high of $28.75.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $328.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $326.46 million. Progyny had a return on equity of 13.34% and a net margin of 5.23%.The business's quarterly revenue was down 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.17 EPS. Progyny has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.980-2.09 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.500-0.53 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Progyny, Inc. will post 1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Progyny declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, May 26th that authorizes the company to buyback $200.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 10.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company's management believes its shares are undervalued.

Progyny Profile

Progyny, Inc is a New York-based fertility benefits management company that partners with employers and health plans to design and administer comprehensive family-building programs. The company's digital health platform integrates clinical expertise, patient support tools and data analytics to help members navigate fertility treatments, from in vitro fertilization (IVF) and egg freezing to surrogacy and adoption. By focusing on outcomes-based care, Progyny aims to improve success rates while controlling costs for its clients.

The core of Progyny's offering is its proprietary Smart Cycle® benefit, which bundles clinical, emotional and logistical support into a single package.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PGNY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY - Free Report).

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