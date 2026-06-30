Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Decreases Stock Position in Genuine Parts Company $GPC

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. cut its stake in Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC - Free Report) by 29.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,636 shares of the specialty retailer's stock after selling 8,559 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.'s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $2,537,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Genuine Parts alerts: Sign Up

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GPC. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 17,717 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $2,111,000 after acquiring an additional 671 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP grew its holdings in Genuine Parts by 40.7% during the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 11,746 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $1,399,000 after purchasing an additional 3,396 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Genuine Parts by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,005 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in Genuine Parts by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 24,954 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $3,027,000 after purchasing an additional 1,323 shares during the period. Finally, AXA S.A. raised its position in Genuine Parts by 37.2% in the 2nd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 51,292 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $6,222,000 after purchasing an additional 13,898 shares during the period. 78.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on GPC shares. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Genuine Parts from $127.00 to $124.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. UBS Group reduced their price target on Genuine Parts from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Zacks Research raised Genuine Parts from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, May 25th. DA Davidson began coverage on Genuine Parts in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. They set a "strong-buy" rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c-)" rating on shares of Genuine Parts in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $143.88.

View Our Latest Analysis on Genuine Parts

Genuine Parts Price Performance

Genuine Parts stock opened at $116.88 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $16.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 271.82 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.48. Genuine Parts Company has a 1 year low of $90.78 and a 1 year high of $151.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $103.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $115.81.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $6.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.17 billion. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 0.24% and a return on equity of 22.28%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.75 earnings per share. Genuine Parts has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.500-8.000 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Genuine Parts Company will post 7.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Genuine Parts Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th will be paid a $1.0625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 5th. This represents a $4.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.6%. Genuine Parts's dividend payout ratio is 988.37%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Genuine Parts news, insider James F. Howe sold 415 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.33, for a total transaction of $43,296.95. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 25,589 shares in the company, valued at $2,669,700.37. This trade represents a 1.60% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Genuine Parts Company Profile

Genuine Parts Company NYSE: GPC is a global distributor of automotive replacement parts, industrial parts and business products with a history dating back to 1928. Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, the company operates a broad distribution network and retail presence serving repair shops, independent retailers, industrial customers and commercial accounts. Its business model centers on stocking and delivering a wide range of parts and supplies to support aftermarket and maintenance needs across multiple end markets.

Genuine Parts conducts its operations through several well-known operating groups and subsidiaries.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Genuine Parts, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Genuine Parts wasn't on the list.

While Genuine Parts currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here