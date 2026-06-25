Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Has $10.94 Million Position in Kimco Realty Corporation $KIM

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Kimco Realty Corporation (NYSE:KIM - Free Report) by 9.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 539,577 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after acquiring an additional 48,672 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. owned 0.08% of Kimco Realty worth $10,937,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of KIM. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Kimco Realty by 2.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 47,382,410 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $1,035,306,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034,573 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Kimco Realty by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,141,842 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $386,617,000 after purchasing an additional 223,936 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Kimco Realty by 34.9% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,016,898 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $344,933,000 after purchasing an additional 4,399,959 shares during the period. Centersquare Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Kimco Realty by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 12,905,449 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $261,593,000 after purchasing an additional 970,276 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 0.5% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 12,195,113 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $266,463,000 after purchasing an additional 63,054 shares in the last quarter. 89.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Kimco Realty from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Evercore set a $25.00 price objective on Kimco Realty in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Kimco Realty from $23.50 to $24.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $28.00 target price on Kimco Realty in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on Kimco Realty from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $25.50.

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Kimco Realty Stock Performance

Shares of KIM opened at $25.42 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $17.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.56, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.96. Kimco Realty Corporation has a twelve month low of $19.76 and a twelve month high of $26.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 3.78 and a current ratio of 3.78. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $24.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.55.

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.01. Kimco Realty had a net margin of 28.54% and a return on equity of 5.82%. The company had revenue of $558.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $542.73 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Kimco Realty has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.810-1.840 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Kimco Realty Corporation will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kimco Realty Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 5th. Kimco Realty's dividend payout ratio is 120.93%.

Kimco Realty Company Profile

Founded in 1958 by Milton Cooper and headquartered in Jericho, New York, Kimco Realty Corporation NYSE: KIM is a leading publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in the ownership, operation and development of open-air shopping centers. The company's portfolio, concentrated on neighborhood and community centers anchored by grocery stores, encompasses approximately 400 properties across the United States, with selective holdings in Canada and Mexico.

Kimco's core business activities include acquiring, repositioning and managing retail real estate assets that serve as daily-need destinations for consumers.

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