Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Has $12.30 Million Stock Holdings in SEI Investments Company $SEIC

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of SEI Investments Company (NASDAQ:SEIC - Free Report) by 25.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 150,008 shares of the asset manager's stock after buying an additional 30,122 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. owned 0.12% of SEI Investments worth $12,304,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. World Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in SEI Investments during the fourth quarter worth approximately $277,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in shares of SEI Investments by 185.4% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 180,716 shares of the asset manager's stock worth $14,895,000 after acquiring an additional 117,400 shares during the period. SHP Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of SEI Investments in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $372,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of SEI Investments in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Finally, DGS Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SEI Investments by 18.6% during the fourth quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 32,625 shares of the asset manager's stock worth $2,676,000 after purchasing an additional 5,124 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.59% of the company's stock.

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Insider Transactions at SEI Investments

In other SEI Investments news, Director Kathryn Mccarthy sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.07, for a total value of $910,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 77,883 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,092,804.81. This trade represents a 11.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Sanjay Sharma sold 25,000 shares of SEI Investments stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.12, for a total value of $2,253,000.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 39,829 shares in the company, valued at $3,589,389.48. The trade was a 38.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 54,000 shares of company stock worth $4,905,640. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SEI Investments Trading Down 1.5%

Shares of SEIC opened at $88.89 on Thursday. SEI Investments Company has a 52-week low of $75.08 and a 52-week high of $93.96. The business's fifty day moving average is $88.81 and its 200-day moving average is $84.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 4.40 and a current ratio of 4.52. The firm has a market cap of $10.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.17 and a beta of 0.97.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The asset manager reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $622.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $641.82 million. SEI Investments had a return on equity of 30.70% and a net margin of 31.17%.SEI Investments's revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.17 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that SEI Investments Company will post 5.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SEI Investments Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 8th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 118.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 8th. SEI Investments's payout ratio is presently 17.75%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on SEIC shares. Weiss Ratings restated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of SEI Investments in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Raymond James Financial reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $82.00 target price on shares of SEI Investments in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of SEI Investments from $119.00 to $108.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Piper Sandler restated an "overweight" rating and issued a $105.00 price target (up from $99.00) on shares of SEI Investments in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of SEI Investments from $95.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $103.00.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on SEIC

SEI Investments Company Profile

SEI Investments Company is a global provider of asset management, investment processing, and investment operations solutions. The firm offers a range of services designed to help financial institutions, private banks, wealth managers and family offices streamline back-office functions and enhance front-office capabilities. SEI's technology platforms support various stages of the investment lifecycle, including trade execution, performance reporting, risk analytics and client communications.

The company's core offerings include outsourced fund administration, custody and trust services, managed account solutions, and wealth management technology.

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