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Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Has $138.31 Million Stake in American Express Company $AXP

Written by MarketBeat
June 20, 2026
American Express logo with Finance background
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Key Points

  • Rockefeller Capital Management trimmed its American Express stake by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, but still held 373,859 shares valued at about $138.3 million.
  • Wall Street sentiment is mixed: DZ Bank upgraded AXP to buy with a $375 target, while the overall consensus remains Hold with an average price target of $360.80.
  • American Express recently topped quarterly EPS estimates and raised its FY2026 guidance, and it also announced a $0.95 quarterly dividend payable August 10, for an annualized yield of about 1.1%.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in July.

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. reduced its holdings in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP - Free Report) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 373,859 shares of the payment services company's stock after selling 16,294 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. owned 0.05% of American Express worth $138,310,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Express by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,214 shares of the payment services company's stock valued at $465,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Lantz Financial LLC raised its holdings in American Express by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 808 shares of the payment services company's stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Network Inc. raised its holdings in American Express by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Financial Management Network Inc. now owns 3,740 shares of the payment services company's stock worth $1,394,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. boosted its position in American Express by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 2,620 shares of the payment services company's stock valued at $969,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY boosted its position in American Express by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 1,400 shares of the payment services company's stock valued at $518,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. 84.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on AXP shares. DZ Bank raised American Express from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $375.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Weiss Ratings downgraded American Express from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of American Express from $375.00 to $325.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of American Express from $381.00 to $387.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of American Express from $425.00 to $415.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $360.80.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on American Express

Key American Express News

Here are the key news stories impacting American Express this week:

American Express Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AXP opened at $338.86 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The business's 50 day moving average price is $319.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $335.16. The company has a market cap of $231.22 billion, a PE ratio of 21.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.06. American Express Company has a twelve month low of $288.34 and a twelve month high of $387.49.

American Express (NYSE:AXP - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The payment services company reported $4.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $4.01 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $14.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $18.60 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 33.95% and a net margin of 15.13%.The business's revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.64 earnings per share. American Express has set its FY 2026 guidance at 17.300-17.900 EPS. On average, analysts predict that American Express Company will post 17.65 EPS for the current year.

American Express Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 2nd. American Express's payout ratio is 23.71%.

American Express Profile

(Free Report)

American Express is a global financial services company primarily known for its payment card products, travel services and merchant network. Founded in 1850 as an express mail business, the company evolved through the 20th century into a payments and travel-focused organization. Its core activities include issuing consumer and commercial charge and credit cards, operating a global card acceptance and processing network, and providing travel-related services and customer loyalty programs.

American Express issues a range of products for individuals, small businesses and large corporations, including personal cards, business and corporate cards, and co‑brand partnerships with airlines, hotels and retailers.

Read More

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for American Express (NYSE:AXP)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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