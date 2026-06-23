Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Has $22.74 Million Stock Position in Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. $OLLI

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI - Free Report) by 9.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 207,480 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 18,656 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. owned 0.34% of Ollie's Bargain Outlet worth $22,742,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Peregrine Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ollie's Bargain Outlet by 21.2% in the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 120,733 shares of the company's stock valued at $13,234,000 after buying an additional 21,138 shares in the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Ollie's Bargain Outlet by 42.7% during the fourth quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 246,235 shares of the company's stock worth $26,990,000 after acquiring an additional 73,633 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its stake in Ollie's Bargain Outlet by 76.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 695,464 shares of the company's stock valued at $76,230,000 after acquiring an additional 301,332 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Ollie's Bargain Outlet by 80.5% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 213,047 shares of the company's stock worth $23,352,000 after acquiring an additional 95,011 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ollie's Bargain Outlet by 315.9% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,707,117 shares of the company's stock worth $187,117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,296,672 shares in the last quarter.

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Ollie's Bargain Outlet Price Performance

OLLI stock opened at $73.42 on Tuesday. Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $73.26 and a one year high of $141.74. The stock has a market cap of $4.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $83.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $99.35.

Ollie's Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 3rd. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.04. Ollie's Bargain Outlet had a net margin of 9.13% and a return on equity of 13.43%. The firm had revenue of $658.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $661.65 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Ollie's Bargain Outlet has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.450-4.550 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. will post 4.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ollie's Bargain Outlet news, Chairman John W. Swygert sold 3,330 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.80, for a total transaction of $319,014.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman directly owned 48,200 shares in the company, valued at $4,617,560. This represents a 6.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold a total of 12,459 shares of company stock worth $1,149,218 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.75% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on OLLI. Bank of America reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Ollie's Bargain Outlet in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Piper Sandler set a $114.00 price objective on Ollie's Bargain Outlet in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Ollie's Bargain Outlet from $163.00 to $152.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Ollie's Bargain Outlet from $151.00 to $129.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Truist Financial set a $112.00 target price on Ollie's Bargain Outlet in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $125.13.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Ollie's Bargain Outlet

About Ollie's Bargain Outlet

Ollie's Bargain Outlet is an American discount retailer specializing in closeout merchandise and surplus inventory across a broad range of categories. The company operates a no-frills retail format that offers branded and private-label products at significant markdowns. Its merchandise mix typically includes housewares, electronics, health and beauty items, food products, beauty supplies, books, toys, and seasonal goods.

Founded in 1982 by Oliver E. “Ollie” Rosenberg, the company is headquartered in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania.

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