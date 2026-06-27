Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Has $6.17 Million Stock Holdings in Seagate Technology Holdings PLC $STX

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. trimmed its position in shares of Seagate Technology Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:STX - Free Report) by 21.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,390 shares of the data storage provider's stock after selling 5,987 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.'s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $6,166,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 1,072.5% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,949,512 shares of the data storage provider's stock worth $696,262,000 after purchasing an additional 2,697,957 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Seagate Technology by 1,510.1% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,008,516 shares of the data storage provider's stock worth $553,125,000 after buying an additional 1,883,769 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Seagate Technology during the fourth quarter worth $498,363,000. Soroban Capital Partners LP increased its holdings in Seagate Technology by 1,468.1% in the 2nd quarter. Soroban Capital Partners LP now owns 1,417,600 shares of the data storage provider's stock valued at $204,602,000 after buying an additional 1,327,197 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Seagate Technology by 102.0% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,599,962 shares of the data storage provider's stock valued at $440,614,000 after buying an additional 807,962 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.87% of the company's stock.

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Seagate Technology Stock Performance

NASDAQ:STX opened at $899.90 on Friday. Seagate Technology Holdings PLC has a 1 year low of $138.30 and a 1 year high of $1,145.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $818.72 and a 200-day moving average of $529.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $201.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.38 and a beta of 2.04.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The data storage provider reported $4.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $3.51 by $0.59. Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 1,005.65% and a net margin of 21.60%.The business had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.90 EPS. Seagate Technology's revenue for the quarter was up 44.1% on a year-over-year basis. Seagate Technology has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 4.800-5.200 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Seagate Technology Holdings PLC will post 14.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Seagate Technology Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.74 per share. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 24th. Seagate Technology's dividend payout ratio is presently 28.08%.

Seagate Technology News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Seagate Technology this week:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Shankar Arumugavelu sold 1,000 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $927.68, for a total value of $927,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 6,626 shares of the company's stock, valued at $6,146,807.68. The trade was a 13.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP John Christopher Morris sold 1,364 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $880.19, for a total transaction of $1,200,579.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 12,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,639,736.72. This trade represents a 10.14% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold a total of 141,069 shares of company stock valued at $107,161,712 in the last 90 days. 0.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on STX shares. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $485.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Seagate Technology from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 2nd. China Renaissance raised their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $802.00 to $983.00 in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Fox Advisors downgraded Seagate Technology from an "overweight" rating to an "equal weight" rating in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Seagate Technology from $750.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have assigned a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Seagate Technology presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $831.79.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on STX

About Seagate Technology

Seagate Technology NASDAQ: STX is a global data storage company that designs, manufactures and sells a broad range of storage products and systems. The firm's product portfolio includes traditional hard disk drives (HDDs), solid-state drives (SSDs), hybrid storage devices and integrated storage systems aimed at enterprise, cloud, OEM and consumer markets. Seagate also provides services that support its hardware offerings, including data recovery and storage management solutions.

Seagate's products are used in a wide array of applications, from large-scale data centers and cloud infrastructure to desktop and portable consumer devices.

Further Reading

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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