Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Has $7.99 Million Stock Position in Arch Capital Group Ltd. $ACGL

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. reduced its stake in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL - Free Report) by 36.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 83,341 shares of the insurance provider's stock after selling 48,065 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.'s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $7,994,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,944,169 shares of the insurance provider's stock worth $282,405,000 after acquiring an additional 121,090 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service increased its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. National Pension Service now owns 683,272 shares of the insurance provider's stock worth $65,539,000 after acquiring an additional 53,661 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 187,002 shares of the insurance provider's stock worth $18,024,000 after acquiring an additional 17,923 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 9.5% during the third quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 1,951,019 shares of the insurance provider's stock worth $177,016,000 after purchasing an additional 168,922 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 50.4% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,548,042 shares of the insurance provider's stock worth $148,488,000 after purchasing an additional 518,527 shares during the period. 89.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Arch Capital Group Stock Down 0.6%

Shares of Arch Capital Group stock opened at $94.33 on Friday. The business's 50 day simple moving average is $93.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.01. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 52-week low of $82.44 and a 52-week high of $103.39. The firm has a market cap of $32.96 billion, a PE ratio of 7.25, a P/E/G ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 31st. The insurance provider reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 17.61% and a net margin of 24.64%.The firm had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 9.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ACGL. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $105.00 to $102.00 and set a "market perform" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $120.00 to $122.50 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $102.00 to $101.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group in a report on Friday, May 1st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $106.81.

View Our Latest Research Report on Arch Capital Group

Insider Buying and Selling at Arch Capital Group

In other Arch Capital Group news, Director Daniel Joseph Houston bought 5,300 shares of Arch Capital Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $94.08 per share, for a total transaction of $498,624.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 9,915 shares of the company's stock, valued at $932,803.20. This trade represents a 114.84% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Brian S. Posner sold 3,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.66, for a total transaction of $58,980.00. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company's stock.

About Arch Capital Group

Arch Capital Group Ltd. NASDAQ: ACGL is a Bermuda-based insurance and reinsurance holding company that underwrites a broad range of property and casualty, mortgage, and specialty risk products. The company operates through a group of underwriting subsidiaries and platforms to provide insurance, reinsurance and related risk solutions tailored to commercial, institutional and individual clients.

Arch's product mix includes treaty and facultative reinsurance, primary casualty and property insurance, mortgage insurance and other specialty lines.

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