Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Increases Holdings in F5, Inc. $FFIV

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV - Free Report) by 1,271.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,696 shares of the network technology company's stock after acquiring an additional 26,604 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. owned 0.05% of F5 worth $7,325,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FFIV. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new position in F5 in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of F5 by 109.8% during the fourth quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 107 shares of the network technology company's stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Elyxium Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of F5 in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in shares of F5 by 64.5% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 153 shares of the network technology company's stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of F5 by 288.1% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 163 shares of the network technology company's stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.66% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on FFIV shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a "hold" rating on shares of F5 in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price objective on shares of F5 from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Bank of America raised their price objective on F5 from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an "underperform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Weiss Ratings raised F5 from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on F5 from $356.00 to $423.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $382.67.

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F5 Stock Performance

FFIV stock opened at $386.01 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $364.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $307.20. F5, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $223.76 and a fifty-two week high of $411.52. The firm has a market cap of $21.78 billion, a PE ratio of 31.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 1.04.

F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The network technology company reported $3.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $3.47 by $0.43. F5 had a net margin of 21.96% and a return on equity of 21.50%. The company had revenue of $811.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $783.82 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.42 earnings per share. F5's revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. F5 has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 3.910-4.030 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 16.250-16.550 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that F5, Inc. will post 12.79 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 3,783 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.39, for a total transaction of $1,276,346.37. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 146,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,592,618.71. This represents a 2.51% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Chad Michael Whalen sold 6,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.19, for a total transaction of $2,171,178.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 20,832 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $7,295,158.08. The trade was a 22.94% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last three months, insiders sold 22,579 shares of company stock worth $7,836,860. 0.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

F5 Company Profile

F5 Inc NASDAQ: FFIV specializes in application services and delivery networking, helping organizations ensure the availability, performance and security of their applications. The company's core offerings include advanced load balancing, traffic management and application security solutions designed to optimize user experiences and protect against threats such as distributed denial-of-service (DDoS) attacks and web application exploits.

At the heart of F5's product portfolio is the BIG-IP platform, which provides a suite of software modules for local and global traffic management, secure web application firewalling and DNS service delivery.

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