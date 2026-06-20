Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Increases Stock Holdings in Kinder Morgan, Inc. $KMI

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI - Free Report) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,839,433 shares of the pipeline company's stock after buying an additional 98,288 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. owned approximately 0.13% of Kinder Morgan worth $78,056,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Board of the Pension Protection Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Acumen Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Dorato Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Basepoint Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. 62.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Activity

In other Kinder Morgan news, VP Michael P. Garthwaite sold 1,550 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.44, for a total value of $48,732.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 41,743 shares in the company, valued at $1,312,399.92. The trade was a 3.58% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, VP John W. Schlosser sold 6,166 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.41, for a total transaction of $199,840.06. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 176,540 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,721,661.40. This represents a 3.37% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 23,148 shares of company stock worth $749,206 over the last quarter. 12.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Kinder Morgan Stock Performance

Shares of KMI opened at $31.58 on Friday. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.60 and a 1 year high of $34.81. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $32.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.91. The company has a market capitalization of $70.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.20, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.52.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The pipeline company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.10. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 18.92% and a return on equity of 9.90%. The firm had revenue of $4.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. Kinder Morgan's revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. Kinder Morgan has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.360-1.360 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

Kinder Morgan Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 4th were paid a $0.2975 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 4th. This is an increase from Kinder Morgan's previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.8%. Kinder Morgan's payout ratio is currently 79.87%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on KMI. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their target price on Kinder Morgan from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Kinder Morgan from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Wolfe Research downgraded Kinder Morgan from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Zacks Research raised Kinder Morgan from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded Kinder Morgan from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (a-)" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $34.53.

Check Out Our Latest Report on KMI

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

Kinder Morgan NYSE: KMI is a large energy infrastructure company that owns and operates an extensive network of pipelines and terminals across North America. Its core activities center on the transportation, storage and handling of energy products, including natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, refined petroleum products and carbon dioxide. The company's assets include long-haul and gathering pipelines, storage facilities, and multi-modal terminals that serve producers, refiners, utilities and industrial customers.

Kinder Morgan's operations deliver midstream services such as pipeline transportation, terminaling, storage and related logistics and maintenance.

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