Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Increases Stock Position in Abbott Laboratories $ABT

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT - Free Report) by 27.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,377,659 shares of the healthcare product maker's stock after buying an additional 297,268 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. owned 0.08% of Abbott Laboratories worth $172,607,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ABT. Cornerstone Financial Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Portfolio Resources Advisor Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Abound Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Institutional investors own 75.18% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ABT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $135.00 to $115.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Benchmark cut their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $145.00 to $120.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Evercore decreased their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $134.00 to $120.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 17th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $158.00 to $135.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $144.00 to $143.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have given a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $118.30.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories Price Performance

ABT stock opened at $88.48 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.60. The stock has a market cap of $154.12 billion, a PE ratio of 24.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.63. Abbott Laboratories has a one year low of $81.97 and a one year high of $139.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 16th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.01. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 13.90% and a return on equity of 17.62%. The firm had revenue of $11.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $10.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.09 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Abbott Laboratories has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.380-5.580 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.250-1.310 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Abbott Laboratories Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 15th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.8%. Abbott Laboratories's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.59%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Philip P. Boudreau acquired 2,200 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $91.50 per share, for a total transaction of $201,300.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer owned 2,200 shares of the company's stock, valued at $201,300. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Daniel J. Starks acquired 10,000 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $92.65 per share, for a total transaction of $926,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 6,751,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $625,489,692.95. The trade was a 0.15% increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Insiders own 0.46% of the company's stock.

About Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories is a global healthcare company headquartered in Abbott Park, Illinois, that develops, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of medical products and services. Founded in 1888, Abbott operates through multiple business areas that focus on diagnostics, medical devices, nutritionals and established pharmaceuticals. The company supplies hospitals, clinics, laboratories, retailers and direct-to-consumer channels with products intended to diagnose, treat and manage a wide range of health conditions.

In diagnostics, Abbott provides laboratory and point-of-care testing platforms and assays used to detect infectious diseases, chronic conditions and biomarkers; its Alinity family of instruments and rapid-test solutions are examples of this capability.

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