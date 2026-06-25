Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Purchases 14,050 Shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. $TTWO

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO - Free Report) by 45.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,875 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 14,050 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.'s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $11,489,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Take-Two Interactive Software during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Rachor Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Take-Two Interactive Software during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. MV Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Take-Two Interactive Software during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC boosted its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 91.9% during the fourth quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 142 shares of the company's stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.46% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Benchmark restated a "buy" rating on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a report on Friday, May 22nd. DA Davidson reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a report on Monday, June 15th. Wedbush reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Bank of America upped their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $320.00 to $368.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $293.00 to $287.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $292.12.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Take-Two Interactive Software

Take-Two Interactive Software Stock Performance

Shares of TTWO stock opened at $236.02 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $43.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -145.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a one year low of $187.63 and a one year high of $264.79. The company's 50-day moving average is $222.80 and its 200 day moving average is $222.62.

Insider Transactions at Take-Two Interactive Software

In related news, CEO Strauss Zelnick sold 208,969 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.34, for a total value of $47,507,012.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,006,021 shares in the company, valued at $228,708,814.14. The trade was a 17.20% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Daniel P. Emerson sold 21,102 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.61, for a total value of $4,634,210.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 131,668 shares in the company, valued at $28,915,609.48. This trade represents a 13.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 570,015 shares of company stock valued at $128,432,857. 1.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Take-Two Interactive Software News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Take-Two Interactive Software this week:

Positive Sentiment: Rockstar confirmed GTA VI pre-orders will begin June 25 and that the game will launch on November 19, 2026 at a $79.99 premium price, reinforcing expectations for strong revenue and margin upside from the franchise. Article Title

Rockstar confirmed will begin June 25 and that the game will launch on at a premium price, reinforcing expectations for strong revenue and margin upside from the franchise. Positive Sentiment: Bank of America and BTIG both turned more bullish on TTWO, with BTIG initiating coverage at Buy and BofA raising its price target to $368 , reflecting optimism about higher long-term monetization from the GTA franchise and GTA Online. Article Title

both turned more bullish on TTWO, with BTIG initiating coverage at and BofA raising its price target to , reflecting optimism about higher long-term monetization from the GTA franchise and GTA Online. Positive Sentiment: Analysts said the new GTA installment could generate substantially stronger bookings and that the premium launch pricing may support a “cash cow” narrative for the stock. Article Title

Analysts said the new GTA installment could generate substantially stronger bookings and that the premium launch pricing may support a “cash cow” narrative for the stock. Neutral Sentiment: One director, Jon Moses , sold 500 shares, a relatively small insider transaction that does not appear material to the overall story. Article Title

One director, , sold 500 shares, a relatively small insider transaction that does not appear material to the overall story. Negative Sentiment: At least one commentary piece questioned whether TTWO’s valuation can be justified if GTA VI faces delays, execution risks, or broader disruption in the gaming market. Article Title

Take-Two Interactive Software Profile

Take-Two Interactive Software is an American video game publisher headquartered in New York City. Founded in 1993 by Ryan Brant, the company is publicly traded on the NASDAQ under the ticker TTWO and is led by Chairman and CEO Strauss Zelnick. Take-Two operates through distinct publishing labels that manage development, marketing and distribution of interactive entertainment for a global audience.

Take-Two's publishing portfolio includes Rockstar Games and 2K, as well as the Private Division label, which supports independent and mid-size developers.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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