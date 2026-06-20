Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Raises Holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. $TMO

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO - Free Report) by 24.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 422,980 shares of the medical research company's stock after purchasing an additional 84,122 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. owned about 0.11% of Thermo Fisher Scientific worth $245,098,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. High Note Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 170.6% in the fourth quarter. High Note Wealth LLC now owns 46 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Swiss RE Ltd. purchased a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Beacon Financial Strategies CORP acquired a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Olistico Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Birchwood Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.23% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $490.00 price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $653.00 to $639.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an "overweight" rating and set a $620.00 price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Monday, April 27th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Thermo Fisher Scientific has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $608.95.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock opened at $465.98 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $476.59 and a 200 day moving average of $523.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $173.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.62, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.88. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $390.50 and a fifty-two week high of $643.99.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The medical research company reported $5.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $5.25 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $11.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.86 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 16.86% and a net margin of 15.15%.The company's revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.15 earnings per share. Thermo Fisher Scientific has set its FY 2026 guidance at 24.640-25.120 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 24.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 15th. Thermo Fisher Scientific's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.34%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Thermo Fisher Scientific

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, COO Gianluca Pettiti sold 400 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $462.66, for a total transaction of $185,064.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 25,051 shares in the company, valued at $11,590,095.66. This trade represents a 1.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific NYSE: TMO is a global provider of scientific instrumentation, reagents and consumables, software, and services that support research, clinical, and industrial laboratories. The company supplies analytical instruments and laboratory equipment, life sciences reagents and kits, specialty diagnostics, and a broad range of consumables used by researchers, clinicians, and manufacturers. Its offerings also include laboratory information management and data-analysis software, as well as service solutions such as instrument maintenance, validation, and logistics that help customers run complex workflows efficiently.

Thermo Fisher operates through multiple business areas that broadly cover life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services, including contract development and manufacturing for pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies.

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