Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Reduces Position in Macy's, Inc. $M

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. trimmed its holdings in Macy's, Inc. (NYSE:M - Free Report) by 39.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 292,300 shares of the company's stock after selling 189,622 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. owned about 0.11% of Macy's worth $6,445,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of M. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC bought a new position in Macy's during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Macy's in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Macy's by 51.7% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,543 shares of the company's stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Macy's by 35.9% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,838 shares of the company's stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Macy's by 7,265.6% during the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 2,357 shares of the company's stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 2,325 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.36% of the company's stock.

Get Macy's alerts: Sign Up

Macy's Trading Up 1.0%

Shares of NYSE:M opened at $25.97 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.41 and a 200 day moving average of $20.88. The company has a market cap of $6.83 billion, a PE ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 1.48. Macy's, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.15 and a 12-month high of $26.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Macy's (NYSE:M - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 3rd. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.11. Macy's had a net margin of 2.94% and a return on equity of 13.68%. The company had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.16 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Macy's has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.290-0.340 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 2.000-2.200 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Macy's, Inc. will post 2.16 EPS for the current year.

Macy's Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.1915 per share. This represents a $0.77 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 15th. Macy's's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.82%.

Insider Activity

In other Macy's news, CEO Antony Spring sold 50,044 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.92, for a total value of $896,788.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 485,791 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,705,374.72. This represents a 9.34% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, SVP Paul Griscom sold 10,077 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.63, for a total value of $258,273.51. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 25,373 shares of the company's stock, valued at $650,309.99. The trade was a 28.43% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 121,463 shares of company stock worth $2,372,218. 1.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on M. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Macy's from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Macy's from $21.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Wall Street Zen raised Macy's from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, June 6th. TD Cowen raised their price target on Macy's from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Macy's in a research note on Friday, March 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Macy's currently has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and an average price target of $20.80.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on M

About Macy's

Macy's, Inc is a leading American omnichannel retailer operating under the Macy's brand, as well as specialty divisions Bloomingdale's and Bluemercury. The company's retail portfolio encompasses full-line department stores, fashion-focused specialty outlets and a high-end beauty chain, offering consumers a wide array of apparel, footwear, accessories, cosmetics and home furnishings. Through its integrated network of physical stores and digital platforms, Macy's seeks to deliver a seamless shopping experience that blends in-store service with online convenience.

The company's product assortment spans men's, women's and children's clothing, beauty and personal care products, housewares and home décor.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding M? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Macy's, Inc. (NYSE:M - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Macy's, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Macy's wasn't on the list.

While Macy's currently has a Reduce rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here