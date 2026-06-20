Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Sells 143,931 Shares of Aercap Holdings N.V. $AER

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. cut its holdings in Aercap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER - Free Report) by 14.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 848,524 shares of the financial services provider's stock after selling 143,931 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. owned approximately 0.51% of Aercap worth $121,984,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Aercap by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,112,626 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $735,003,000 after acquiring an additional 184,425 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Markets Cayman LP increased its stake in shares of Aercap by 45,615.5% during the third quarter. Mizuho Markets Cayman LP now owns 3,510,491 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $424,769,000 after purchasing an additional 3,502,812 shares in the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Aercap by 56.3% during the fourth quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,272,935 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $470,517,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179,241 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Aercap by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,804,003 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $403,103,000 after purchasing an additional 31,794 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Aercap by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,738,772 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $393,726,000 after purchasing an additional 71,923 shares during the last quarter. 96.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on AER shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Aercap from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Aercap from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Aercap from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Zacks Research downgraded Aercap from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price target on Aercap from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a "positive" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $163.12.

View Our Latest Stock Report on AER

Aercap Trading Down 0.0%

NYSE:AER opened at $145.03 on Friday. The company's 50 day moving average price is $141.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $142.17. Aercap Holdings N.V. has a 52 week low of $105.65 and a 52 week high of $154.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. The stock has a market cap of $24.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.36, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.93.

Aercap (NYSE:AER - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 31st. The financial services provider reported $5.39 earnings per share for the quarter. Aercap had a net margin of 45.22% and a return on equity of 16.01%. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Aercap Holdings N.V. will post 17.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aercap Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 13th. Aercap's dividend payout ratio is presently 7.01%.

Aercap declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, April 29th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company's board believes its shares are undervalued.

About Aercap

AerCap Holdings N.V. NYSE: AER is a global aircraft leasing and aviation finance company that acquires, leases, sells and manages commercial aircraft and engines. Its core services include operating leases, finance leases, sale-and-leaseback transactions, aircraft trading and remarketing, and asset management for airline customers. The company also provides related commercial and technical support services designed to optimize fleet utilization and residual values over the life cycle of aircraft and engines.

Operating with a broad global footprint, AerCap serves airlines and other aviation customers across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East and Africa.

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