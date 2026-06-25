Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Sells 184,689 Shares of Calix, Inc $CALX

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. trimmed its holdings in Calix, Inc (NYSE:CALX - Free Report) by 43.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 238,035 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock after selling 184,689 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. owned approximately 0.36% of Calix worth $12,599,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Calix by 139.3% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 438 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its stake in Calix by 63.0% in the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 551 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Calix during the second quarter worth $30,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd lifted its position in shares of Calix by 24,733.3% during the fourth quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 745 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 742 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strive Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Calix during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. 98.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Calix Price Performance

CALX stock opened at $36.46 on Thursday. Calix, Inc has a 1-year low of $35.87 and a 1-year high of $71.22. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $41.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.55. The company has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.96 and a beta of 1.23.

Calix (NYSE:CALX - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $279.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $277.50 million. Calix had a net margin of 3.20% and a return on equity of 4.30%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.19 EPS. Calix has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.350-0.450 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Calix, Inc will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Calix announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, April 21st that authorizes the company to buyback $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the communications equipment provider to reacquire up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company's management believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Calix from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Saturday, June 6th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Calix in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Calix from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Northland Securities downgraded shares of Calix from an "outperform" rating to a "market perform" rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Roth Mkm reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Calix in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Calix presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $67.00.

Read Our Latest Report on CALX

Key Stories Impacting Calix

Here are the key news stories impacting Calix this week:

Positive Sentiment: Calix launched new SmartMDU capabilities on its AI-native Calix One platform, aimed at helping service providers better manage multi-dwelling units and deliver more reliable, secure connectivity. The release also highlights demand for premium connectivity, which could support growth prospects. Article Title

Calix launched new SmartMDU capabilities on its AI-native Calix One platform, aimed at helping service providers better manage multi-dwelling units and deliver more reliable, secure connectivity. The release also highlights demand for premium connectivity, which could support growth prospects. Neutral Sentiment: Several law firms issued investor alerts and deadline reminders regarding the newly filed Calix securities class action, increasing awareness of the case but adding little new information beyond the pending lawsuit and July 27 lead-plaintiff deadline. Article Title

Several law firms issued investor alerts and deadline reminders regarding the newly filed Calix securities class action, increasing awareness of the case but adding little new information beyond the pending lawsuit and July 27 lead-plaintiff deadline. Negative Sentiment: A securities class action has been filed against Calix and certain officers, with firms alleging investor harm over the same class period. This kind of litigation can create overhang on the stock until the allegations are resolved. Article Title

A securities class action has been filed against Calix and certain officers, with firms alleging investor harm over the same class period. This kind of litigation can create overhang on the stock until the allegations are resolved. Negative Sentiment: Multiple firms reiterated that investors who bought Calix shares during the class period may seek compensation, reinforcing legal uncertainty and potential downside sentiment around the stock. Article Title

Insider Buying and Selling at Calix

In other news, Director Carl Russo sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.26, for a total transaction of $1,081,500.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 1,644,188 shares in the company, valued at approximately $71,127,572.88. This trade represents a 1.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders own 17.44% of the company's stock.

Calix Company Profile

Calix, Inc is a provider of cloud and software platforms, systems, and services that enable broadband service providers to transform their networks and subscriber experiences. The company's flagship Calix Cloud platform delivers real-time analytics, automation and intelligence designed to simplify network operations, improve service agility and drive revenue growth. Calix also offers a comprehensive suite of premises and access systems, including broadband access nodes, fiber-to-the-home optics and residential gateways under the GigaSpire brand.

Through its software-defined network architecture, Calix helps service providers virtualize key network functions and introduce new services with minimal capital expenditure.

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