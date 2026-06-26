Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Sells 25,277 Shares of Strategy Inc $MSTR

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lessened its stake in shares of Strategy Inc (NASDAQ:MSTR - Free Report) by 31.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 55,137 shares of the software maker's stock after selling 25,277 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.'s holdings in Strategy were worth $8,378,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MSTR. Binnacle Investments Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Strategy by 492.9% in the 2nd quarter. Binnacle Investments Inc now owns 83 shares of the software maker's stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Watch Advisors INC bought a new position in Strategy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Fideuram Asset Management Ireland dac purchased a new stake in Strategy in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Strategy in the 2nd quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, Dogwood Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Strategy by 280.0% in the fourth quarter. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 190 shares of the software maker's stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. 59.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Andrew Kang sold 33,062 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.73, for a total transaction of $3,925,451.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 68,733 shares in the company, valued at $8,160,669.09. The trade was a 32.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, Director Jarrod M. Patten sold 15,050 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.94, for a total transaction of $2,331,847.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 28,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,338,320. The trade was a 34.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 11,166 shares of company stock valued at $1,014,265 and sold 193,622 shares valued at $25,189,621. 6.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MSTR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Texas Capital upgraded Strategy to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Strategy in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Monness Crespi & Hardt reiterated a "neutral" rating on shares of Strategy in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Mizuho cut their target price on Strategy from $320.00 to $265.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, TD Cowen raised their target price on Strategy from $395.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Strategy presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $313.93.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Strategy

Key Strategy News

Here are the key news stories impacting Strategy this week:

Negative Sentiment: Bitcoin’s slide to fresh 2026 lows is directly hurting Strategy Inc. (MSTR) , since the company’s stock trades as a leveraged proxy for BTC and has come under selling pressure alongside the broader crypto market. Article Title

Bitcoin’s slide to fresh 2026 lows is directly hurting , since the company’s stock trades as a leveraged proxy for BTC and has come under selling pressure alongside the broader crypto market. Negative Sentiment: CryptoQuant and other commentators warned that Strategy should pause Bitcoin purchases and rebuild cash reserves, citing falling dividend coverage and rising obligations tied to its preferred stock. Article Title

CryptoQuant and other commentators warned that Strategy should pause Bitcoin purchases and rebuild cash reserves, citing falling dividend coverage and rising obligations tied to its preferred stock. Negative Sentiment: Investor anxiety is increasing around STRC preferred stock , which has traded below par and fueled fears about dilution, dividend sustainability, and whether Strategy may need to slow or reverse Bitcoin accumulation. Article Title

Investor anxiety is increasing around , which has traded below par and fueled fears about dilution, dividend sustainability, and whether Strategy may need to slow or reverse Bitcoin accumulation. Negative Sentiment: Rosen Law Firm launched a probe into Strategy Inc. , adding legal overhang at a time when criticism of the company’s Bitcoin-heavy structure is intensifying. Article Title

Rosen Law Firm launched a probe into , adding legal overhang at a time when criticism of the company’s Bitcoin-heavy structure is intensifying. Negative Sentiment: Several reports argue the company’s “Bitcoin machine” is facing a stress test, with concerns that cash reserves are shrinking while paper losses and redemption risks rise. Article Title

Several reports argue the company’s “Bitcoin machine” is facing a stress test, with concerns that cash reserves are shrinking while paper losses and redemption risks rise. Neutral Sentiment: Strategy’s investor case is still tied to Bitcoin’s long-term rebound, and some market watchers note the company has continued to support its treasury strategy despite the selloff. Article Title

Strategy Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MSTR opened at $85.33 on Friday. Strategy Inc has a twelve month low of $85.00 and a twelve month high of $457.22. The company has a current ratio of 6.05, a quick ratio of 6.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market cap of $29.90 billion, a PE ratio of -2.12 and a beta of 3.49. The company's 50 day moving average is $150.00 and its 200 day moving average is $147.47.

Strategy (NASDAQ:MSTR - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The software maker reported ($38.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($37.39). The business had revenue of $124.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.75 million. Strategy had a negative net margin of 2,482.01% and a negative return on equity of 26.97%. The business's revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($16.49) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Strategy Inc will post 116.7 EPS for the current year.

Strategy Profile

Strategy, formerly known as MicroStrategy, Incorporated NASDAQ: MSTR is a global provider of enterprise analytics and mobility software. The company’s flagship platform offers business intelligence, data discovery, and advanced visualizations that enable organizations to analyze large volumes of data and deliver actionable insights. In addition to traditional on-premises deployments, Strategy provides a range of cloud-based services and managed offerings that allow customers to leverage the power of its analytics tools without managing complex infrastructure.

Founded in 1989 by Michael J.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Strategy Inc (NASDAQ:MSTR - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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