Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Sells 3,916 Shares of Marriott International, Inc. $MAR

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. trimmed its position in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR - Free Report) by 10.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,456 shares of the company's stock after selling 3,916 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.'s holdings in Marriott International were worth $10,070,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MAR. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Marriott International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. McMillan Office Inc. acquired a new position in Marriott International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Triumph Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Marriott International during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Basepoint Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marriott International during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Godfrey Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Marriott International in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors own 70.70% of the company's stock.

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Here are the key news stories impacting Marriott International this week:

Insider Activity at Marriott International

In other news, EVP Peggy Roe sold 3,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $361.56, for a total transaction of $1,084,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 19,827 shares of the company's stock, valued at $7,168,650.12. This trade represents a 13.14% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 11.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on MAR shares. Susquehanna raised their target price on Marriott International from $280.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $412.00 price target on Marriott International in a research note on Monday, June 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Marriott International from $356.00 to $383.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. UBS Group upped their target price on Marriott International from $336.00 to $412.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Marriott International to $446.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $384.73.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Marriott International

Marriott International Trading Down 0.8%

Shares of MAR opened at $383.64 on Thursday. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $373.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $342.33. Marriott International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $253.76 and a 12 month high of $410.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.10.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.16. Marriott International had a negative return on equity of 80.97% and a net margin of 9.72%.The company had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.32 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Marriott International has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.380-11.630 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.990-3.060 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Marriott International, Inc. will post 11.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marriott International Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 22nd. This is a positive change from Marriott International's previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. Marriott International's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.64%.

About Marriott International

Marriott International is a global lodging company that develops, manages and franchises a broad portfolio of hotels and related lodging facilities. Its core activities include hotel and resort management, franchise operations, property development and the provision of centralized services such as reservations, marketing and loyalty program management. The company's brand architecture spans market segments from luxury and premium to select-service and extended-stay, enabling it to serve a wide range of business and leisure travelers as well as corporate and group customers.

The company traces its roots to the hospitality business founded by J.

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