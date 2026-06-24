Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Sells 8,288 Shares of Elevance Health, Inc. $ELV

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lessened its stake in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV - Free Report) by 17.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 40,547 shares of the company's stock after selling 8,288 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.'s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $14,214,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Elevance Health during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,058,165,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Elevance Health by 25.2% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,289,976 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,906,051,000 after purchasing an additional 1,668,679 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Elevance Health by 27.5% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,446,185 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,610,261,000 after purchasing an additional 1,607,274 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Elevance Health by 50.3% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,903,878 shares of the company's stock worth $1,368,505,000 after purchasing an additional 1,306,390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Elevance Health by 79.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,408,704 shares of the company's stock worth $844,371,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065,065 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.24% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity at Elevance Health

In other news, Director Robert L. Dixon, Jr. sold 151 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $401.77, for a total value of $60,667.27. Following the sale, the director directly owned 10,734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,312,599.18. This trade represents a 1.39% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.34% of the company's stock.

Elevance Health Stock Up 0.3%

Shares of NYSE ELV opened at $395.97 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.99 billion, a PE ratio of 16.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.67. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $378.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $347.94. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $273.71 and a 12-month high of $426.98.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $12.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $10.74 by $1.84. The business had revenue of $49.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.21 billion. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 15.58% and a net margin of 2.62%.The business's revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $11.97 EPS. Elevance Health has set its FY 2026 guidance at 19.850- EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 26.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Elevance Health Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 10th will be issued a $1.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 10th. This represents a $6.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.7%. Elevance Health's payout ratio is currently 29.26%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ELV has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Elevance Health from $411.00 to $476.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Elevance Health from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Elevance Health from $395.00 to $391.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Elevance Health from $352.00 to $404.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $408.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $416.11.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Elevance Health

Elevance Health Company Profile

Elevance Health, Inc NYSE: ELV is a large U.S.-based health benefits company that provides a broad range of health insurance products and related services. Headquartered in Indianapolis, the company rebranded from Anthem, Inc to Elevance Health in 2022 while continuing to operate consumer-facing health plans under established state and national brands. Gail Boudreaux serves as chief executive officer and president, leading the company's strategic focus on integrated health care and benefit delivery.

Elevance's core activities include offering medical and specialty health plans for individuals, employers and government programs, including Medicare and Medicaid managed-care products.

See Also

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