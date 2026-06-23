Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Sells 84,560 Shares of Zoetis Inc. $ZTS

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. trimmed its holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS - Free Report) by 28.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 210,860 shares of the company's stock after selling 84,560 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.'s holdings in Zoetis were worth $26,531,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ZTS. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates acquired a new position in Zoetis in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Prosperity Bancshares Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. KERR FINANCIAL PLANNING Corp bought a new stake in shares of Zoetis in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zoetis during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Elyxium Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zoetis during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors own 92.80% of the company's stock.

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Zoetis Stock Down 3.6%

Shares of NYSE ZTS opened at $75.89 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $92.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $112.10. Zoetis Inc. has a 1 year low of $72.38 and a 1 year high of $161.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 1.91.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $1.60 by ($0.07). Zoetis had a return on equity of 66.85% and a net margin of 27.80%.The business had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.48 EPS. The company's revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Zoetis has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.850-7.000 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc. will post 6.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zoetis Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 20th will be issued a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 20th. Zoetis's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.16%.

Insider Activity at Zoetis

In related news, Director Frank A. Damelio acquired 6,650 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $75.39 per share, for a total transaction of $501,343.50. Following the purchase, the director owned 21,458 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,617,718.62. The trade was a 44.91% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael B. Mccallister acquired 3,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $77.76 per share, for a total transaction of $233,280.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 24,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,906,986.24. The trade was a 13.94% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have purchased a total of 11,650 shares of company stock valued at $886,384 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.22% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ZTS shares. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Zoetis from $145.00 to $112.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Argus restated a "hold" rating on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Leerink Partners reaffirmed a "market perform" rating on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. Finally, Weiss Ratings lowered Zoetis from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "sell (d)" rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $133.92.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on ZTS

Zoetis Profile

Zoetis Inc NYSE: ZTS is a global animal health company that develops, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of products and services for companion animals and livestock. The company's offerings include pharmaceuticals, vaccines and biologics, parasiticides and anti-infectives, as well as diagnostic instruments, consumables and laboratory testing services. Zoetis serves the veterinary community, livestock producers and other animal-health customers with products designed to prevent, detect and treat disease and to support animal productivity and welfare.

Zoetis traces its roots to the animal health business of Pfizer and became an independent, publicly traded company following a 2013 separation and initial public offering.

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