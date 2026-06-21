Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Trims Position in BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. $BJ

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. decreased its holdings in shares of BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ - Free Report) by 26.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 610,468 shares of the company's stock after selling 217,304 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. owned about 0.47% of BJ's Wholesale Club worth $54,960,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in BJ's Wholesale Club in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Strive Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in BJ's Wholesale Club in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in BJ's Wholesale Club by 147.9% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 290 shares of the company's stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in BJ's Wholesale Club in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Leonteq Securities AG purchased a new stake in BJ's Wholesale Club in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.60% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity at BJ's Wholesale Club

In other BJ's Wholesale Club news, EVP Scott Schmadeke sold 16,500 shares of BJ's Wholesale Club stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.17, for a total transaction of $1,520,805.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 20,471 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,886,812.07. The trade was a 44.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Joseph Mcgrail sold 2,050 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.19, for a total transaction of $186,939.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 14,769 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,346,785.11. This represents a 12.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 26,550 shares of company stock worth $2,435,904. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BJ has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of BJ's Wholesale Club from $110.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of BJ's Wholesale Club from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, February 27th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of BJ's Wholesale Club in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. They set a "neutral" rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Evercore reaffirmed a "positive" rating on shares of BJ's Wholesale Club in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a "mixed" rating on shares of BJ's Wholesale Club in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $105.27.

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BJ's Wholesale Club Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BJ opened at $85.33 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.90 billion, a PE ratio of 19.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The business has a 50-day moving average of $91.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $93.99. BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $83.65 and a 12 month high of $115.43.

BJ's Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 22nd. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.06. BJ's Wholesale Club had a return on equity of 26.67% and a net margin of 2.62%.The business had revenue of $5.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.14 EPS. The company's revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. BJ's Wholesale Club has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.400-4.600 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current year.

About BJ's Wholesale Club

BJ's Wholesale Club, headquartered in Westborough, Massachusetts, is a membership-based warehouse retailer offering a wide range of products and services primarily to small businesses and individual consumers. The company operates large-format clubs that provide value-priced groceries, health and beauty products, electronics, home goods, furniture, seasonal items and automotive supplies. In addition to its in-club offerings, BJ's features fuel stations at many locations and operates an e-commerce platform for online ordering and home delivery.

Founded in 1984 as a division of Zayre Corp., BJ's Wholesale Club quickly expanded throughout the Northeastern United States.

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