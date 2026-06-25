Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Trims Position in Synopsys, Inc. $SNPS

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. trimmed its position in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS - Free Report) by 92.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,699 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after selling 335,516 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.'s holdings in Synopsys were worth $13,481,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Osbon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Synopsys during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Advisortrust Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Synopsys in the fourth quarter valued at about $214,000. Worthington Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Synopsys in the fourth quarter worth about $663,000. Midway Capital Research & Management bought a new position in shares of Synopsys in the fourth quarter worth about $2,857,000. Finally, Employees Provident Fund Board purchased a new stake in shares of Synopsys during the fourth quarter worth about $302,661,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.47% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SNPS. Bank of America lifted their target price on Synopsys from $515.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. KeyCorp restated an "overweight" rating on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $480.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $600.00 price objective on shares of Synopsys and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $633.00 target price on shares of Synopsys in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $570.06.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Synopsys

Insider Buying and Selling at Synopsys

In related news, CEO Sassine Ghazi sold 14,603 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $458.96, for a total value of $6,702,192.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 75,020 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,431,179.20. The trade was a 16.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, CFO Shelagh Glaser sold 3,394 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.02, for a total transaction of $1,527,367.88. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 14,358 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,461,387.16. The trade was a 19.12% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders own 0.56% of the company's stock.

Synopsys Price Performance

Shares of Synopsys stock opened at $463.62 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $88.77 billion, a PE ratio of 107.32, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $482.63 and a 200 day moving average of $462.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Synopsys, Inc. has a 12 month low of $376.18 and a 12 month high of $651.73.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 27th. The semiconductor company reported $3.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $3.15 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.25 billion. Synopsys had a return on equity of 5.83% and a net margin of 8.91%.The company's revenue was up 41.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.67 EPS. Synopsys has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.720-14.800 EPS and its Q3 2026 guidance at 3.630-3.690 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Synopsys, Inc. will post 10.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Synopsys News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Synopsys this week:

Synopsys Company Profile

Synopsys, Inc is a leading provider of electronic design automation (EDA) software and semiconductor intellectual property (IP) used to design, verify and manufacture integrated circuits and complex systems-on-chip (SoCs). Its product portfolio spans tools and technologies for front‑end design and synthesis, simulation and verification, physical implementation and signoff, and design-for-manufacturability, enabling chip designers to move from architecture through tape‑out.

In addition to core EDA offerings, Synopsys supplies a broad set of semiconductor IP building blocks — such as interface, memory and analog/mixed-signal cores — that customers integrate into SoCs to accelerate development.

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