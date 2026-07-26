Rocket Companies, Inc. $RKT Shares Acquired by Delta Global Management LP

Delta Global Management LP grew its stake in Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT - Free Report) by 21.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 981,153 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 173,069 shares during the period. Delta Global Management LP's holdings in Rocket Companies were worth $13,981,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

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Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RKT. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Rocket Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $40,455,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Rocket Companies by 280.3% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 87,256,540 shares of the company's stock worth $1,689,287,000 after purchasing an additional 64,311,040 shares in the last quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Rocket Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $4,259,000. Nordea Investment Management AB acquired a new stake in Rocket Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $1,916,000. Finally, KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in Rocket Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $2,857,000. 4.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on RKT. Zacks Research upgraded Rocket Companies from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on shares of Rocket Companies from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Rocket Companies in a research report on Monday, June 29th. They set a "buy" rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Rocket Companies from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Stephens started coverage on shares of Rocket Companies in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. They issued an "overweight" rating and a $22.50 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $20.73.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on RKT

More Rocket Companies News

Here are the key news stories impacting Rocket Companies this week:

Rocket Companies Stock Performance

Shares of RKT opened at $13.09 on Friday. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $14.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.08. The firm has a market cap of $37.02 billion, a PE ratio of 261.70 and a beta of 2.16. Rocket Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.17 and a 12-month high of $24.36. The company has a current ratio of 4.37, a quick ratio of 4.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.76 billion. Rocket Companies had a net margin of 2.78% and a return on equity of 4.30%. Rocket Companies's revenue for the quarter was up 167.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.04 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Rocket Companies, Inc. will post 0.58 EPS for the current year.

Rocket Companies Company Profile

Rocket Companies, Inc is a Detroit-based holding company whose businesses are centered on digital mortgage origination and related consumer finance and real estate services. The company grew out of the Quicken Loans franchise and completed an initial public offering in 2020. Founder Dan Gilbert remains a prominent figure associated with the firm, which operates a suite of brands that aim to simplify the home financing and buying experience through technology and scale.

The company's core activity is mortgage lending through its Rocket Mortgage platform, which offers online application, underwriting and servicing for home purchase and refinance loans.

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