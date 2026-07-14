Rocket Lab Corporation $RKLB Shares Purchased by Kestra Advisory Services LLC

Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Rocket Lab Corporation (NASDAQ:RKLB - Free Report) by 6.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 142,531 shares of the rocket manufacturer's stock after acquiring an additional 9,093 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC's holdings in Rocket Lab were worth $9,153,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sara Bay Financial lifted its stake in Rocket Lab by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Sara Bay Financial now owns 15,905 shares of the rocket manufacturer's stock worth $1,121,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rocket Lab by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 1,458 shares of the rocket manufacturer's stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Rocket Lab by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,320 shares of the rocket manufacturer's stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Rocket Lab by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,191 shares of the rocket manufacturer's stock worth $502,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Rocket Lab by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,466 shares of the rocket manufacturer's stock valued at $939,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. 71.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Adam C. Spice sold 62,744 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.57, for a total value of $8,945,412.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 983,049 shares in the company, valued at $140,153,295.93. This trade represents a 6.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, Director Alexander R. Slusky sold 100,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.08, for a total transaction of $11,808,000.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 434,675 shares in the company, valued at $51,326,424. This represents a 18.70% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 3,849,294 shares of company stock worth $362,816,208 in the last 90 days. 8.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Rocket Lab Stock Down 5.3%

Shares of Rocket Lab stock opened at $76.73 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 4.47 and a quick ratio of 4.02. Rocket Lab Corporation has a 1-year low of $37.57 and a 1-year high of $151.00. The business's fifty day moving average price is $109.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.30. The company has a market capitalization of $44.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -239.78 and a beta of 2.54.

Rocket Lab (NASDAQ:RKLB - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The rocket manufacturer reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.07). Rocket Lab had a negative return on equity of 11.72% and a negative net margin of 26.87%.The company had revenue of $200.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $189.65 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.12) earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 63.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Rocket Lab Corporation will post -0.26 EPS for the current year.

Rocket Lab News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Rocket Lab this week:

Positive Sentiment: Cantor reiterated a Buy rating on Rocket Lab after the successful VICTUS HAZE mission, reinforcing confidence in the company’s execution and space systems capabilities. Article Title

Cantor reiterated a rating on Rocket Lab after the successful mission, reinforcing confidence in the company’s execution and space systems capabilities. Positive Sentiment: Rocket Lab has continued to post mission and contract wins, including a recent U.S. Space Force mission success and a NASA launch award, which support the bullish long-term growth case. Article Title

Rocket Lab has continued to post mission and contract wins, including a recent U.S. Space Force mission success and a NASA launch award, which support the bullish long-term growth case. Neutral Sentiment: Analysts remain generally constructive, with recent price targets clustered around the low-to-mid $100s and multiple firms maintaining bullish ratings on RKLB. Article Title

Analysts remain generally constructive, with recent price targets clustered around the low-to-mid $100s and multiple firms maintaining bullish ratings on RKLB. Negative Sentiment: Investor concern is building around Rocket Lab’s planned Iridium acquisition , which includes a large cash-and-stock structure and has raised questions about financing, leverage, and dilution for shareholders. Article Title

Investor concern is building around Rocket Lab’s planned , which includes a large cash-and-stock structure and has raised questions about financing, leverage, and dilution for shareholders. Negative Sentiment: Broader weakness in growth and space-related stocks is also weighing on RKLB, suggesting some of the selling is tied to risk-off sentiment rather than a company-specific operational miss. Article Title

Broader weakness in growth and space-related stocks is also weighing on RKLB, suggesting some of the selling is tied to risk-off sentiment rather than a company-specific operational miss. Negative Sentiment: Recent insider selling and heavy debate about the stock’s technical support levels are adding to caution among traders. Article Title

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus set a $132.00 target price on Rocket Lab in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Clear Str upgraded Rocket Lab to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Rocket Lab in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. They issued an "equal weight" rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on Rocket Lab from $98.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Finally, Citizens Jmp increased their target price on Rocket Lab from $95.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a "market outperform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Rocket Lab presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $111.88.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Rocket Lab

Rocket Lab Profile

Rocket Lab is an aerospace company that provides launch services, spacecraft, and space systems for commercial and government customers. The company's primary launch vehicle is Electron, a small-lift orbital rocket designed to deploy small satellites and rideshare payloads to low Earth orbit. Rocket Lab also develops and manufactures the Rutherford engine, noted for its electric-pump-fed design and additive-manufactured components, which powers Electron and supports the company's propulsion capabilities.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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