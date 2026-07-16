Rocket Lab Corporation $RKLB Shares Sold by Sharpepoint LLC

Sharpepoint LLC lessened its stake in Rocket Lab Corporation (NASDAQ:RKLB - Free Report) by 31.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,527 shares of the rocket manufacturer's stock after selling 25,880 shares during the quarter. Rocket Lab accounts for 2.1% of Sharpepoint LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Sharpepoint LLC's holdings in Rocket Lab were worth $3,566,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RKLB. Sara Bay Financial grew its position in Rocket Lab by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Sara Bay Financial now owns 15,905 shares of the rocket manufacturer's stock worth $1,121,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Rocket Lab by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 1,458 shares of the rocket manufacturer's stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Rocket Lab by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,320 shares of the rocket manufacturer's stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Traynor Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Rocket Lab by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,191 shares of the rocket manufacturer's stock worth $502,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rocket Lab by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,466 shares of the rocket manufacturer's stock worth $939,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.78% of the company's stock.
Insider Buying and Selling at Rocket Lab
In related news, SVP Arjun Kampani sold 88,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.98, for a total value of $9,502,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 264,705 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $28,582,845.90. The trade was a 24.95% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Marvin Bradford Clevenger sold 3,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.67, for a total transaction of $513,345.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 473,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $69,517,913.25. This trade represents a 0.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,849,294 shares of company stock valued at $362,816,208. 8.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Trending Headlines about Rocket Lab
Here are the key news stories impacting Rocket Lab this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Rocket Lab completed a full-duration Neutron engine test, a key milestone ahead of the rocket’s planned first launch. That reinforces progress on its next-generation launch vehicle and supports the company’s long-term growth story. RKLB Stock Rises Overnight: Rocket Lab Completes Major Engine Test Ahead of Neutron’s First Launch
- Positive Sentiment: Analysts remain constructive after Rocket Lab’s Iridium acquisition agreement, with one firm raising its price target and citing the deal as a major strategic expansion that could reshape the business. Rocket Lab (RKLB) Just Made an $8 Billion Move That Could Reshape Its Future
- Positive Sentiment: Rocket Lab continues to post strong financial momentum, with recent commentary highlighting record revenue, a growing backlog, and expanding launch infrastructure that should help increase mission capacity. Why Rocket Lab Stock Jumped 46% in the First Half of 2026 and Why It Could Rocket Even Higher
- Neutral Sentiment: Rocket Lab’s CEO defended the company’s competitive position, calling SpaceX a “friendly rival” and emphasizing that Rocket Lab has outlasted more than 100 competitors. The message supports the bull case, but it is mostly a narrative update rather than a new financial catalyst. RKLB stock recovers from 6-day rout: CEO calls SpaceX ‘friendly rival’ and says Rocket Lab outlasted over 100 competitors
- Neutral Sentiment: Some coverage points out that Rocket Lab may still look expensive even after its recent pullback, which could limit near-term upside if investors remain focused on valuation. Rocket Lab (RKLB) Is Still Expensive after a Near-50% Selloff
- Negative Sentiment: Recent reports also note CEO share sales, which can create some investor concern even if the moves are being framed as diversification rather than a direct bearish signal. CEOs Sell Millions Worth of These 3 Big Name Stocks—What It Means for Investors
- Negative Sentiment: The stock has also been volatile after a recent selloff, with some traders questioning whether the bullish Space stock narrative is already priced in despite the company’s progress. Rocket Lab Forecast: History Says RKLB Stock Could Rally from Its 200-Day Moving Average
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several research firms recently weighed in on RKLB. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Rocket Lab in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. KGI Securities assumed coverage on Rocket Lab in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. They set a "neutral" rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. TD Cowen upped their target price on Rocket Lab from $90.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. BTIG Research restated a "hold" rating on shares of Rocket Lab in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $132.00 price target on Rocket Lab in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Rocket Lab currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $110.18.
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on RKLB
Rocket Lab Trading Down 3.3%
Shares of RKLB opened at $76.20 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 4.47 and a quick ratio of 4.02. Rocket Lab Corporation has a 1-year low of $37.57 and a 1-year high of $151.00. The stock has a market cap of $44.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -238.12 and a beta of 2.54. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $108.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.31.
Rocket Lab (NASDAQ:RKLB - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The rocket manufacturer reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $200.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.65 million. Rocket Lab had a negative return on equity of 11.72% and a negative net margin of 26.87%.Rocket Lab's revenue was up 63.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.12) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Rocket Lab Corporation will post -0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Rocket Lab Company Profile
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Rocket Lab is an aerospace company that provides launch services, spacecraft, and space systems for commercial and government customers. The company's primary launch vehicle is Electron, a small-lift orbital rocket designed to deploy small satellites and rideshare payloads to low Earth orbit. Rocket Lab also develops and manufactures the Rutherford engine, noted for its electric-pump-fed design and additive-manufactured components, which powers Electron and supports the company's propulsion capabilities.
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