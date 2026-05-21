Rockwell Automation, Inc. $ROK Shares Acquired by ABN Amro Investment Solutions

ABN Amro Investment Solutions boosted its holdings in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK - Free Report) by 31.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,279 shares of the industrial products company's stock after purchasing an additional 7,958 shares during the quarter. ABN Amro Investment Solutions' holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $12,948,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lansforsakringar Fondforvaltning AB publ raised its position in Rockwell Automation by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Lansforsakringar Fondforvaltning AB publ now owns 61,834 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $21,613,000 after purchasing an additional 4,086 shares during the last quarter. Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new stake in Rockwell Automation in the 4th quarter valued at $1,556,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in Rockwell Automation by 180.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 5,842 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $2,042,000 after purchasing an additional 3,759 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in Rockwell Automation by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 744,814 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $291,073,000 after purchasing an additional 127,733 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Rockwell Automation by 911.0% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 91,808 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $35,720,000 after purchasing an additional 82,727 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.75% of the company's stock.

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Rockwell Automation Stock Up 3.2%

Shares of Rockwell Automation stock opened at $435.89 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $48.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.31, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.09. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a one year low of $298.70 and a one year high of $463.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $396.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $397.59.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.88 by $0.42. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 12.36% and a return on equity of 37.54%. The company had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.45 EPS. Rockwell Automation's quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. Rockwell Automation has set its FY 2026 guidance at 12.500-13.100 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 13.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Rockwell Automation Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 18th will be paid a dividend of $1.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 18th. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.3%. Rockwell Automation's dividend payout ratio is 57.38%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Rockwell Automation

In other news, VP Terry L. Riesterer sold 4,024 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $451.97, for a total transaction of $1,818,727.28. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 134 shares of the company's stock, valued at $60,563.98. This represents a 96.78% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Christopher Nardecchia sold 14,465 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $410.01, for a total transaction of $5,930,794.65. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 14,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,835,262.32. This trade represents a 50.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 59,087 shares of company stock worth $24,296,483. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on ROK. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a "hold" rating and issued a $380.00 price target (down from $490.00) on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Rothschild & Co Redburn upped their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $365.00 to $378.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $404.00 to $417.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $448.00 to $487.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $466.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $449.16.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Rockwell Automation

Key Rockwell Automation News

Here are the key news stories impacting Rockwell Automation this week:

Positive Sentiment: Rockwell’s latest investor presentation at the Wolfe Research Global Transportation & Industrials Conference likely kept attention on the company’s strategy and outlook, reinforcing the bull case for industrial automation. Rockwell Automation, Inc. (ROK) Presents at Wolfe Research 19th Annual Global Transportation & Industrials Conference Transcript

Rockwell’s latest investor presentation at the Wolfe Research Global Transportation & Industrials Conference likely kept attention on the company’s strategy and outlook, reinforcing the bull case for industrial automation. Positive Sentiment: Zacks Research raised earnings estimates across multiple future periods, including FY2027 and FY2028, signaling expectations for stronger profit growth ahead. Higher EPS forecasts often support a stock’s valuation.

Zacks Research raised earnings estimates across multiple future periods, including FY2027 and FY2028, signaling expectations for stronger profit growth ahead. Higher EPS forecasts often support a stock’s valuation. Positive Sentiment: Rockwell’s new global manufacturing study found that 90% of manufacturers now say digital transformation is essential, a constructive trend for Rockwell’s automation, software, and digital solutions business. 90% of Manufacturers Say Digital Transformation Is Now Essential, According to New Global Study

Rockwell’s new global manufacturing study found that 90% of manufacturers now say digital transformation is essential, a constructive trend for Rockwell’s automation, software, and digital solutions business. Positive Sentiment: The company reported strong recent quarterly results, with earnings and revenue beating expectations and management guiding FY2026 EPS above many investors’ assumptions, which continues to underpin sentiment.

The company reported strong recent quarterly results, with earnings and revenue beating expectations and management guiding FY2026 EPS above many investors’ assumptions, which continues to underpin sentiment. Neutral Sentiment: A Zacks-style momentum writeup highlighted Rockwell as a long-term momentum stock, but this is more of a sentiment/ratings piece than a new operational catalyst. Why Rockwell Automation (ROK) is a Top Momentum Stock for the Long-Term

A Zacks-style momentum writeup highlighted Rockwell as a long-term momentum stock, but this is more of a sentiment/ratings piece than a new operational catalyst. Neutral Sentiment: Several market commentary items and conference transcripts add to the news flow, but they do not appear to change Rockwell’s near-term fundamentals by themselves.

Several market commentary items and conference transcripts add to the news flow, but they do not appear to change Rockwell’s near-term fundamentals by themselves. Negative Sentiment: One MarketWatch item noted the stock underperformed peers earlier in the week, suggesting some short-term trading pressure before the newer positive updates. Rockwell Automation Inc. stock underperforms Monday when compared to competitors

Rockwell Automation Profile

Rockwell Automation is a global industrial automation and digital transformation company headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. The firm designs, manufactures and supports control systems, industrial control hardware and software, and related services that help manufacturers and industrial operators automate processes, improve productivity and enable data-driven decision making. Rockwell traces its heritage to the Allen-Bradley and Rockwell automation businesses and positions itself as a provider of integrated automation solutions across discrete and process industries.

The company's product portfolio includes programmable logic controllers (PLCs), human-machine interfaces (HMIs), variable frequency drives, sensors, safety components and other industrial control hardware, often marketed under the Allen-Bradley brand.

Further Reading

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