Rockwell Automation, Inc. $ROK Shares Bought by Apollon Wealth Management LLC

Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK - Free Report) by 45.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 40,671 shares of the industrial products company's stock after purchasing an additional 12,779 shares during the quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC's holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $14,596,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vicus Capital increased its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 24.7% in the first quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 1,346 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $483,000 after buying an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Patton Fund Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 1,750.9% in the 1st quarter. Patton Fund Management Inc. now owns 10,476 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $3,760,000 after acquiring an additional 9,910 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC raised its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 3.8% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,386 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $497,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA raised its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 2.3% during the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 86,840 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $31,151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,960 shares during the period. Finally, Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA purchased a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation during the first quarter valued at $448,000. 75.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

ROK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TD Cowen lifted their price target on Rockwell Automation from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an "overweight" rating and issued a $525.00 target price on shares of Rockwell Automation in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $435.00 to $410.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Rothschild & Co Redburn upped their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $365.00 to $378.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane raised their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $495.00 to $515.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and twelve have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $457.50.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on ROK

Key Rockwell Automation News

Here are the key news stories impacting Rockwell Automation this week:

Rockwell Automation Price Performance

Shares of ROK opened at $476.19 on Monday. The business's 50-day moving average is $445.15 and its 200-day moving average is $412.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $52.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.57. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $305.44 and a fifty-two week high of $486.47.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.88 by $0.42. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 12.36% and a return on equity of 37.54%. The firm had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.45 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. Rockwell Automation has set its FY 2026 guidance at 12.500-13.100 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 13.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rockwell Automation Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Monday, August 17th will be given a dividend of $1.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 17th. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.2%. Rockwell Automation's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.38%.

Rockwell Automation declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, June 9th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the industrial products company to reacquire up to 2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company's management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP John M. Miller sold 1,054 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $426.02, for a total value of $449,025.08. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 5,615 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,392,102.30. This represents a 15.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, SVP Matthew W. Fordenwalt sold 377 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $460.51, for a total transaction of $173,612.27. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 4,437 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,043,282.87. This trade represents a 7.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 12,308 shares of company stock valued at $5,339,812. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Rockwell Automation

Rockwell Automation is a global industrial automation and digital transformation company headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. The firm designs, manufactures and supports control systems, industrial control hardware and software, and related services that help manufacturers and industrial operators automate processes, improve productivity and enable data-driven decision making. Rockwell traces its heritage to the Allen-Bradley and Rockwell automation businesses and positions itself as a provider of integrated automation solutions across discrete and process industries.

The company's product portfolio includes programmable logic controllers (PLCs), human-machine interfaces (HMIs), variable frequency drives, sensors, safety components and other industrial control hardware, often marketed under the Allen-Bradley brand.

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