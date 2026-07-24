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Rogers Communication, Inc. $RCI Shares Bought by Bank of Nova Scotia

Written by MarketBeat
July 24, 2026
Rogers Communication logo with Utilities background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Bank of Nova Scotia increased its stake in Rogers Communication by 7.6% in the first quarter, holding 6.28 million shares worth about $241.5 million at the end of the period.
  • Rogers recently beat second-quarter expectations, posting EPS of $0.83 versus $0.80 expected and revenue of $3.95 billion versus $3.91 billion expected, though earnings were still below the prior-year level.
  • The company also declared a quarterly dividend of $0.50 per share, implying a 6.1% annualized yield, while analysts currently have a consensus Hold rating with a $36.00 average price target.
  • Five stocks we like better than Rogers Communication.

Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its stake in shares of Rogers Communication, Inc. (NYSE:RCI - Free Report) TSE: RCI.B by 7.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,280,164 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock after buying an additional 445,964 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia owned about 1.16% of Rogers Communication worth $241,467,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rogers Communication in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its position in Rogers Communication by 107.4% in the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 786 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Rogers Communication by 143.2% in the second quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 1,661 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 978 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Rogers Communication in the third quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, Danske Bank A S acquired a new position in Rogers Communication in the third quarter valued at $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.49% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RCI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James Financial assumed coverage on Rogers Communication in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. They set an "outperform" rating on the stock. Desjardins reissued a "hold" rating on shares of Rogers Communication in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Barclays dropped their price target on Rogers Communication from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Rogers Communication in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, TD Securities reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Rogers Communication in a report on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $36.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Rogers Communication

Rogers Communication Trading Down 0.9%

NYSE RCI opened at $32.66 on Friday. The firm's fifty day moving average is $35.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.59. Rogers Communication, Inc. has a one year low of $31.38 and a one year high of $41.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market cap of $17.64 billion, a PE ratio of 3.94, a P/E/G ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.64.

Rogers Communication (NYSE:RCI - Get Free Report) TSE: RCI.B last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.03. Rogers Communication had a net margin of 27.54% and a return on equity of 11.41%. The business had revenue of $3.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.14 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Rogers Communication, Inc. will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Rogers Communication Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 8th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.1%. Rogers Communication's dividend payout ratio is currently 15.30%.

Key Headlines Impacting Rogers Communication

Here are the key news stories impacting Rogers Communication this week:

Rogers Communication Profile

(Free Report)

Rogers Communications Inc is a Canadian integrated communications and media company headquartered in Toronto, Ontario. The company provides a broad range of telecommunications services to residential and business customers across Canada, including wireless voice and data services, cable television, high-speed internet, and home phone services. In the enterprise market it offers managed IT, data center and cloud solutions, networking and connectivity services targeted to small businesses, large enterprises and public sector clients.

In addition to connectivity services, Rogers operates a significant media portfolio that includes national and regional television and radio assets, sports broadcasting properties and other content businesses.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rogers Communication, Inc. (NYSE:RCI - Free Report) TSE: RCI.B.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Rogers Communication (NYSE:RCI)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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