Roivant Sciences Ltd. $ROIV Holdings Lessened by SB Investment Advisers UK Ltd.

SB Investment Advisers UK Ltd. reduced its position in shares of Roivant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:ROIV - Free Report) by 83.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,671,732 shares of the company's stock after selling 13,741,871 shares during the period. Roivant Sciences comprises 1.0% of SB Investment Advisers UK Ltd.'s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. SB Investment Advisers UK Ltd. owned 0.37% of Roivant Sciences worth $74,007,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Roivant Sciences by 31.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 58,359,553 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,266,402,000 after purchasing an additional 14,036,696 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Roivant Sciences by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 42,059,041 shares of the company's stock worth $912,681,000 after buying an additional 3,254,113 shares in the last quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Roivant Sciences by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 20,370,336 shares of the company's stock worth $229,574,000 after buying an additional 2,603,260 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Roivant Sciences by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,773,480 shares of the company's stock valued at $222,847,000 after buying an additional 911,827 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in Roivant Sciences by 570.0% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 18,390,792 shares of the company's stock valued at $399,080,000 after buying an additional 15,645,836 shares during the last quarter. 64.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Roivant Sciences

In other Roivant Sciences news, Director Daniel Allen Gold sold 800,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.55, for a total transaction of $27,640,000.00. Following the sale, the director owned 13,701,546 shares in the company, valued at $473,388,414.30. This represents a 5.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Eric Venker sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.16, for a total value of $6,632,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,613,063 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,489,169.08. This represents a 11.03% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,855,913 shares of company stock valued at $62,649,633. Insiders own 10.80% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an "overweight" rating on shares of Roivant Sciences in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. TD Cowen increased their price target on Roivant Sciences from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Guggenheim raised their price objective on Roivant Sciences from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. HC Wainwright restated a "buy" rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of Roivant Sciences in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Leerink Partners set a $42.00 price objective on Roivant Sciences in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $33.59.

View Our Latest Research Report on ROIV

Roivant Sciences Stock Performance

ROIV opened at $33.84 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $32.47 and a 200-day moving average of $28.85. The company has a market capitalization of $24.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -56.40 and a beta of 1.11. Roivant Sciences Ltd. has a 1-year low of $10.90 and a 1-year high of $37.00.

Roivant Sciences Profile

Roivant Sciences is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of innovative therapies through a network of subsidiary businesses known as “Vants.” Founded in 2014, Roivant acquires or in-licenses clinical-stage assets that have progressed beyond proof of concept and seeks to advance them efficiently toward regulatory approval. By organizing each program into a dedicated subsidiary, the company aims to streamline decision-making, allocate resources more effectively, and accelerate development timelines.

The core activities of Roivant involve identifying promising drug candidates across a range of therapeutic areas, including neurology, rare diseases, immunology, oncology, and women's health.

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