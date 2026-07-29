Roivant Sciences Ltd. $ROIV is ADAR1 Capital Management LLC's 3rd Largest Position

ADAR1 Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in Roivant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:ROIV - Free Report) by 4.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,285,906 shares of the company's stock after selling 143,056 shares during the quarter. Roivant Sciences comprises 5.4% of ADAR1 Capital Management LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. ADAR1 Capital Management LLC owned about 0.46% of Roivant Sciences worth $91,020,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

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Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ROIV. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA boosted its position in Roivant Sciences by 790.3% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 2,312,436 shares of the company's stock valued at $50,180,000 after buying an additional 2,052,693 shares during the last quarter. Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Roivant Sciences by 124.4% in the fourth quarter. Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd now owns 445,500 shares of the company's stock worth $9,667,000 after acquiring an additional 247,000 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Roivant Sciences by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 42,059,041 shares of the company's stock worth $912,681,000 after acquiring an additional 3,254,113 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Roivant Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,435,000. Finally, Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH grew its stake in Roivant Sciences by 90.9% during the 4th quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH now owns 80,561 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,746,000 after purchasing an additional 38,354 shares in the last quarter. 64.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Daniel Allen Gold sold 12,380 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.28, for a total transaction of $436,766.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 13,689,166 shares in the company, valued at $482,953,776.48. The trade was a 0.09% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Melissa B. Epperly sold 17,750 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.38, for a total value of $610,245.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 16,474 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $566,376.12. The trade was a 51.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,855,913 shares of company stock valued at $62,649,633. Insiders own 10.80% of the company's stock.

Roivant Sciences Stock Down 2.5%

ROIV opened at $33.84 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $24.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.40 and a beta of 1.11. Roivant Sciences Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $10.90 and a fifty-two week high of $37.00. The company's 50-day moving average price is $32.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.85.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ROIV. TD Cowen upped their target price on Roivant Sciences from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Roivant Sciences from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Roivant Sciences from a "sell (d)" rating to a "sell (d-)" rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Leerink Partners set a $42.00 price target on shares of Roivant Sciences in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of Roivant Sciences in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Roivant Sciences currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $33.59.

View Our Latest Report on Roivant Sciences

Roivant Sciences Profile

Roivant Sciences is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of innovative therapies through a network of subsidiary businesses known as “Vants.” Founded in 2014, Roivant acquires or in-licenses clinical-stage assets that have progressed beyond proof of concept and seeks to advance them efficiently toward regulatory approval. By organizing each program into a dedicated subsidiary, the company aims to streamline decision-making, allocate resources more effectively, and accelerate development timelines.

The core activities of Roivant involve identifying promising drug candidates across a range of therapeutic areas, including neurology, rare diseases, immunology, oncology, and women's health.

Further Reading

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