Roivant Sciences Ltd. $ROIV Stake Reduced by Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc.

Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc. reduced its position in shares of Roivant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:ROIV - Free Report) by 14.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,592,623 shares of the company's stock after selling 265,666 shares during the quarter. Roivant Sciences accounts for about 4.3% of Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc.'s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc. owned 0.22% of Roivant Sciences worth $44,116,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Roivant Sciences by 1,740.3% during the fourth quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 1,233 shares of the company's stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,166 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in Roivant Sciences by 48.1% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,795 shares of the company's stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Roivant Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Roivant Sciences by 7,614.3% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,700 shares of the company's stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 2,665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Roivant Sciences by 141.6% in the 4th quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 2,907 shares of the company's stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,704 shares in the last quarter. 64.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Activity

In other Roivant Sciences news, CEO Matthew Gline sold 289,774 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.16, for a total transaction of $8,449,809.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 16,736,116 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $488,025,142.56. This represents a 1.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Eric Venker sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.27, for a total transaction of $6,054,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 1,613,063 shares in the company, valued at $48,827,417.01. The trade was a 11.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders sold 703,312 shares of company stock valued at $20,805,883 in the last quarter. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ROIV shares. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an "overweight" rating on shares of Roivant Sciences in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on Roivant Sciences from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Leerink Partners set a $42.00 target price on Roivant Sciences in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Jefferies Financial Group restated a "buy" rating on shares of Roivant Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Roivant Sciences from a "sell (d)" rating to a "sell (d-)" rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Roivant Sciences presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $33.59.

Check Out Our Latest Report on ROIV

Roivant Sciences Price Performance

ROIV stock opened at $34.02 on Friday. Roivant Sciences Ltd. has a 1 year low of $10.70 and a 1 year high of $34.68. The company has a market cap of $24.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -56.70 and a beta of 1.13. The stock's fifty day moving average price is $29.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.72.

Roivant Sciences (NASDAQ:ROIV - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 20th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.57. Roivant Sciences had a negative return on equity of 20.54% and a negative net margin of 3,629.19%.The company had revenue of $2.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.41 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.29) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Roivant Sciences Ltd. will post -1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Roivant Sciences Company Profile

Roivant Sciences is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of innovative therapies through a network of subsidiary businesses known as “Vants.” Founded in 2014, Roivant acquires or in-licenses clinical-stage assets that have progressed beyond proof of concept and seeks to advance them efficiently toward regulatory approval. By organizing each program into a dedicated subsidiary, the company aims to streamline decision-making, allocate resources more effectively, and accelerate development timelines.

The core activities of Roivant involve identifying promising drug candidates across a range of therapeutic areas, including neurology, rare diseases, immunology, oncology, and women's health.

Further Reading

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