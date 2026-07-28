Rokos Capital Management LLP Acquires New Holdings in H2O America $HTO

Rokos Capital Management LLP acquired a new position in H2O America (NASDAQ:HTO - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 135,116 shares of the utilities provider's stock, valued at approximately $7,928,000. Rokos Capital Management LLP owned 0.32% of H2O America as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of H2O America in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,375,000. Fideuram Intesa Sanpaolo Private Banking S.P.A. bought a new stake in H2O America during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,609,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in H2O America during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,305,000. Clean Yield Group acquired a new stake in H2O America in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,092,000. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lifted its position in H2O America by 354.9% in the fourth quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 81,927 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $4,014,000 after purchasing an additional 63,918 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.29% of the company's stock.

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H2O America Stock Down 0.5%

HTO stock opened at $63.50 on Tuesday. H2O America has a 12 month low of $43.75 and a 12 month high of $66.05. The firm has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a PE ratio of 21.75, a P/E/G ratio of 7.64 and a beta of 0.35. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 2.02.

H2O America (NASDAQ:HTO - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $210.47 million for the quarter. H2O America had a net margin of 12.87% and a return on equity of 6.76%. H2O America has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.080-3.180 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that H2O America will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

H2O America Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 10th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.8%. H2O America's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.27%.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Atlas Infrastructure Partners bought 2,784 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $62.03 per share, for a total transaction of $172,691.52. Following the acquisition, the insider directly owned 4,615,265 shares of the company's stock, valued at $286,284,887.95. The trade was a 0.06% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HTO. BTIG Research reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $67.00 price target on shares of H2O America in a research report on Thursday. Wall Street Zen upgraded H2O America from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, July 4th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on H2O America in a research note on Monday, May 11th. They set an "equal weight" rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Zacks Research raised H2O America from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised H2O America from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, H2O America presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $64.33.

Read Our Latest Report on H2O America

H2O America Profile

SJW Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility and other related services in the United States. It operates in Water Utility Services and Real Estate Services segments. The company engages in the production, purchase, storage, purification, distribution, wholesale, and retail sale of water and wastewater services; and supplies groundwater from wells, surface water from watershed run-off and diversion, reclaimed water, and imported water purchased from the Santa Clara Valley Water District.

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