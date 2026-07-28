Rokos Capital Management LLP Acquires Shares of 133,769 TTM Technologies, Inc. $TTMI

Rokos Capital Management LLP bought a new position in shares of TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 133,769 shares of the technology company's stock, valued at approximately $13,031,000. Rokos Capital Management LLP owned about 0.13% of TTM Technologies as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TTM Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in TTM Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in TTM Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in TTM Technologies by 36.2% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 327 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Danske Bank A S acquired a new stake in TTM Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.79% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

TTMI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of TTM Technologies from $208.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. B. Riley Financial upped their price target on TTM Technologies from $182.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on TTM Technologies from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on TTM Technologies from $180.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered TTM Technologies from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, June 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $212.00.

View Our Latest Research Report on TTM Technologies

Insider Transactions at TTM Technologies

In other TTM Technologies news, EVP Daniel J. Weber sold 8,533 shares of TTM Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.80, for a total value of $1,790,223.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 86,088 shares in the company, valued at $18,061,262.40. The trade was a 9.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Shawn A. Powers sold 9,856 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.80, for a total value of $2,067,788.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 119,268 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,022,426.40. This trade represents a 7.63% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 82,043 shares of company stock valued at $17,191,859 in the last ninety days. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TTM Technologies Price Performance

TTM Technologies stock opened at $123.71 on Tuesday. TTM Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.20 and a 12-month high of $223.83. The stock has a market cap of $12.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.87 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $172.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $131.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.09. TTM Technologies had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 13.70%. The company had revenue of $845.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $789.84 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. TTM Technologies's revenue was up 30.4% on a year-over-year basis. TTM Technologies has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.820-0.880 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that TTM Technologies, Inc. will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current year.

TTM Technologies Profile

TTM Technologies, Inc is a leading global manufacturer of printed circuit boards (PCBs) and related electronic components. The company's product portfolio spans rigid, flexible and rigid-flex circuit boards, as well as advanced substrates, backplanes, hybrid circuits and integrated antenna modules. In addition to PCB fabrication, TTM offers comprehensive system‐level services, including design support, surface mount technology (SMT) assembly, cable and wire harness assembly, and complete box-build solutions to address end-to-end customer requirements.

Serving a broad array of end markets, TTM Technologies supports customers in the communications, computing, automotive, aerospace and defense, industrial, and medical sectors.

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