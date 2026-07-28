Rokos Capital Management LLP Acquires Shares of 33,613 Solaris Energy Infrastructure, Inc. $SEI

Rokos Capital Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Solaris Energy Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:SEI - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 33,613 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,900,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SEI. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Solaris Energy Infrastructure by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,913,632 shares of the company's stock valued at $133,940,000 after acquiring an additional 248,762 shares during the last quarter. Situational Awareness LP boosted its position in Solaris Energy Infrastructure by 62.3% in the fourth quarter. Situational Awareness LP now owns 1,866,500 shares of the company's stock worth $85,803,000 after purchasing an additional 716,200 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Solaris Energy Infrastructure by 2,120.7% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,466,343 shares of the company's stock valued at $67,408,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400,311 shares during the period. Advent International L.P. grew its stake in Solaris Energy Infrastructure by 25.5% in the 4th quarter. Advent International L.P. now owns 1,263,809 shares of the company's stock valued at $58,097,000 after purchasing an additional 256,909 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Solaris Energy Infrastructure by 215.1% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,179,736 shares of the company's stock valued at $66,667,000 after purchasing an additional 805,319 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.44% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Research lowered shares of Solaris Energy Infrastructure from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Solaris Energy Infrastructure from $71.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Solaris Energy Infrastructure from $71.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Solaris Energy Infrastructure in a research report on Monday, June 29th. They set a "buy" rating and a $97.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Solaris Energy Infrastructure from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $86.25.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on SEI

Insider Transactions at Solaris Energy Infrastructure

In other news, CAO Christopher P. Wirtz sold 700 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.22, for a total value of $54,054.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 36,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,786,483.70. This trade represents a 1.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ray N. Walker, Jr. sold 56,841 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.11, for a total transaction of $4,098,804.51. Following the sale, the director directly owned 5,760 shares in the company, valued at $415,353.60. This trade represents a 90.80% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,099,593 shares of company stock valued at $297,782,099. Company insiders own 20.23% of the company's stock.

Solaris Energy Infrastructure Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SEI opened at $52.53 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.11. Solaris Energy Infrastructure, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.57 and a fifty-two week high of $86.19. The stock has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a PE ratio of 59.02 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $70.87 and a 200-day moving average of $63.20.

Solaris Energy Infrastructure (NYSE:SEI - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 27th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.18. Solaris Energy Infrastructure had a return on equity of 13.33% and a net margin of 6.69%.The business had revenue of $196.24 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Solaris Energy Infrastructure, Inc. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Solaris Energy Infrastructure Company Profile

Solaris Energy Infrastructure Fund Inc NYSE: SEI is a closed-end management investment company that seeks to provide total return through a combination of current income and capital appreciation. The fund pursues its objective by investing primarily in equity securities of energy infrastructure companies, including master limited partnerships (MLPs) and other midstream entities. SEI is externally managed by Solaris Asset Management LP, a firm specializing in energy infrastructure investments.

The fund’s portfolio targets businesses involved in the gathering, processing, transportation, storage and terminalling of oil, natural gas and refined products.

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