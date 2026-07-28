Rokos Capital Management LLP Buys New Holdings in Baker Hughes Company $BKR

Rokos Capital Management LLP purchased a new position in Baker Hughes Company (NASDAQ:BKR - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 545,620 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $33,302,000. Rokos Capital Management LLP owned about 0.05% of Baker Hughes as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 61,409,438 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,796,586,000 after purchasing an additional 937,614 shares in the last quarter. Cardano Risk Management B.V. increased its holdings in Baker Hughes by 1,005.1% in the fourth quarter. Cardano Risk Management B.V. now owns 49,353,310 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,247,550,000 after buying an additional 44,887,481 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Baker Hughes by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 26,213,363 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,189,194,000 after buying an additional 204,534 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Baker Hughes in the fourth quarter valued at $1,022,491,000. Finally, Capital International Investors raised its stake in Baker Hughes by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 15,933,590 shares of the company's stock valued at $725,616,000 after buying an additional 956,808 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.06% of the company's stock.

Get Baker Hughes alerts: Sign Up

Key Baker Hughes News

Here are the key news stories impacting Baker Hughes this week:

Positive Sentiment: Baker Hughes reported adjusted second-quarter EPS of $0.64 , topping the $0.49 consensus estimate, while revenue of $6.74 billion exceeded expectations by $230 million and rose 2.4% year over year. Baker Hughes earnings report

Baker Hughes reported adjusted second-quarter EPS of , topping the $0.49 consensus estimate, while revenue of exceeded expectations by $230 million and rose 2.4% year over year. Positive Sentiment: The Industrial & Energy Technology segment was the primary growth driver. Second-quarter orders reached $10.5 billion , including $7.1 billion from IET, while total remaining performance obligations reached $40.1 billion, supported by a record $37.1 billion IET backlog. Baker Hughes second-quarter results

The Industrial & Energy Technology segment was the primary growth driver. Second-quarter orders reached , including $7.1 billion from IET, while total remaining performance obligations reached $40.1 billion, supported by a record $37.1 billion IET backlog. Positive Sentiment: The company secured a major LNG technology order from Venture Global for the CP2 expansion in Louisiana, reinforcing its exposure to LNG infrastructure and long-term energy demand. Baker Hughes Venture Global LNG order

The company secured a major LNG technology order from Venture Global for the CP2 expansion in Louisiana, reinforcing its exposure to LNG infrastructure and long-term energy demand. Positive Sentiment: Baker Hughes declared a quarterly dividend of $0.23 per share , payable August 17 to shareholders of record August 7, providing continued income support for investors. Baker Hughes dividend announcement

Baker Hughes declared a quarterly dividend of , payable August 17 to shareholders of record August 7, providing continued income support for investors. Neutral Sentiment: Third-quarter revenue guidance was approximately $6.9 billion , broadly in line with analyst expectations. The company did not provide a clear EPS guidance figure in the supplied update.

Third-quarter revenue guidance was approximately , broadly in line with analyst expectations. The company did not provide a clear EPS guidance figure in the supplied update. Negative Sentiment: Baker Hughes expects global oil and gas producer spending to decline modestly in 2026, with lower spending in Europe and the Middle East offsetting growth elsewhere. The company also saw unusually heavy put-option activity, signaling increased near-term hedging or bearish speculation. Reuters oil and gas spending outlook

Baker Hughes expects global oil and gas producer spending to decline modestly in 2026, with lower spending in Europe and the Middle East offsetting growth elsewhere. The company also saw unusually heavy put-option activity, signaling increased near-term hedging or bearish speculation. Negative Sentiment: Some analysts view BKR as fairly valued after its rally. Potential volatility from Middle East tensions, commodity prices and the Chart Industries integration could limit further upside despite strong operating momentum.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Lorenzo Simonelli sold 181,411 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.43, for a total value of $10,599,844.73. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 703,444 shares in the company, valued at $41,102,232.92. This represents a 20.50% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CAO Rebecca L. Charlton sold 5,088 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.22, for a total transaction of $326,751.36. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 15,997 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,027,327.34. This represents a 24.13% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 367,910 shares of company stock worth $22,420,797. Insiders own 0.19% of the company's stock.

Baker Hughes Stock Up 5.8%

BKR opened at $60.59 on Tuesday. Baker Hughes Company has a one year low of $41.96 and a one year high of $70.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.96. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $59.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.05.

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 26th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $6.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.54 billion. Baker Hughes had a return on equity of 14.17% and a net margin of 11.17%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Baker Hughes Company will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

Baker Hughes Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 7th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 7th. Baker Hughes's dividend payout ratio is presently 29.39%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on BKR shares. UBS Group upped their price objective on Baker Hughes from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Argus raised their target price on Baker Hughes from $67.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Friday, May 1st. HSBC boosted their target price on Baker Hughes from $67.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Baker Hughes from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Finally, Weiss Ratings cut shares of Baker Hughes from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Baker Hughes currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $70.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BKR

About Baker Hughes

Baker Hughes is an energy technology company that provides a broad portfolio of products, services and digital solutions for the oil and gas and industrial markets. Its offerings span oilfield services and equipment — including drilling, evaluation, completion and production technologies — as well as turbomachinery, compressors and related process equipment used in midstream and downstream operations. The company also supplies aftermarket services, field support and integrated solutions designed to improve asset performance and uptime across the energy value chain.

The firm's roots trace back to the merger of Baker International and Hughes Tool Company, and more recently it combined with GE's oil and gas business in 2017 to form Baker Hughes, a GE company (BHGE); subsequent changes in ownership restored Baker Hughes as an independent publicly traded company.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Baker Hughes, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Baker Hughes wasn't on the list.

While Baker Hughes currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here