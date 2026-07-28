Rokos Capital Management LLP Buys New Stake in GXO Logistics, Inc. $GXO

Rokos Capital Management LLP purchased a new position in GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 410,973 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $21,315,000. Rokos Capital Management LLP owned approximately 0.36% of GXO Logistics as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Empowered Funds LLC raised its stake in GXO Logistics by 40.9% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 39,031 shares of the company's stock worth $2,024,000 after acquiring an additional 11,333 shares in the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of GXO Logistics by 11.5% in the first quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 52,621 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,728,000 after buying an additional 5,410 shares during the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC lifted its position in GXO Logistics by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 81,549 shares of the company's stock worth $4,228,000 after buying an additional 1,870 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in GXO Logistics during the 1st quarter worth about $2,919,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in GXO Logistics by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 133,397 shares of the company's stock worth $6,917,000 after buying an additional 16,542 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.67% of the company's stock.

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GXO Logistics Price Performance

Shares of GXO stock opened at $53.17 on Tuesday. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $50.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. GXO Logistics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.40 and a 52-week high of $66.85. The stock has a market cap of $6.12 billion, a PE ratio of 46.64, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.55.

GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.13. GXO Logistics had a net margin of 0.98% and a return on equity of 10.55%. The company had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. GXO Logistics has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.90-3.200 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that GXO Logistics, Inc. will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on GXO shares. Wall Street Zen lowered GXO Logistics from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, July 4th. Stephens initiated coverage on GXO Logistics in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. They set an "overweight" rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on GXO Logistics in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. They set a "market outperform" rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on GXO Logistics from $71.00 to $70.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on GXO Logistics from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $70.07.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on GXO Logistics

GXO Logistics Company Profile

GXO Logistics NYSE: GXO is a global contract logistics provider specializing in warehousing, distribution, and value-added supply chain services. Established in August 2021 as a spin-off from XPO Logistics, the company has built its reputation on integrating advanced technology and automation into traditional logistics operations. GXO’s core offerings include e-commerce fulfillment, inventory management, returns processing, and reverse logistics, supported by a network of fulfillment centers and distribution hubs designed to optimize order accuracy and delivery speed.

The company serves customers across a diverse array of industries, including retail, technology, consumer goods, automotive, industrial, and healthcare.

See Also

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