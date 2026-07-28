Rokos Capital Management LLP Buys Shares of 1,010,520 Ralliant Corporation $RAL

Rokos Capital Management LLP bought a new stake in Ralliant Corporation (NYSE:RAL - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,010,520 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $42,022,000. Rokos Capital Management LLP owned approximately 0.90% of Ralliant as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Danske Bank A S acquired a new position in Ralliant during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in Ralliant by 134.4% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 511 shares of the company's stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ralliant in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Palisade Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ralliant in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC lifted its position in shares of Ralliant by 98.1% in the fourth quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 612 shares of the company's stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares in the last quarter.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on RAL. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Ralliant from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Sunday. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d)" rating on shares of Ralliant in a report on Monday, May 4th. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Ralliant from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Ralliant from $68.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Ralliant from $52.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $73.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Ralliant

Ralliant Price Performance

NYSE RAL opened at $69.75 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.81 billion and a PE ratio of -6.38. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $66.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.94. Ralliant Corporation has a 12-month low of $37.27 and a 12-month high of $75.41.

Ralliant (NYSE:RAL - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $534.60 million for the quarter. Ralliant had a negative net margin of 58.55% and a positive return on equity of 12.49%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. Ralliant has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.530-2.690 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.580-0.640 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ralliant Corporation will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ralliant Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 8th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 8th. Ralliant's dividend payout ratio is presently -1.83%.

Ralliant Profile

Ralliant, Inc NYSE: RAL is a medical technology company focused on enabling point-of-care cell therapy solutions in the field of regenerative medicine. The company develops and markets systems that isolate, concentrate and store adipose-derived stromal vascular fraction (SVF) cells directly from a patient's own fat tissue, facilitating same-day, autologous treatments without the need for extensive laboratory infrastructure.

The company's core product portfolio includes proprietary device platforms and single-use processing kits engineered to streamline the workflow for clinicians.

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