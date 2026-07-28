Rokos Capital Management LLP Buys Shares of 330,788 AXT Inc $AXTI

Rokos Capital Management LLP purchased a new stake in AXT Inc (NASDAQ:AXTI - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 330,788 shares of the semiconductor company's stock, valued at approximately $18,842,000. Rokos Capital Management LLP owned about 0.51% of AXT as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AXTI. CloudAlpha Capital Management Limited Hong Kong bought a new stake in shares of AXT during the 4th quarter worth $22,738,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in AXT in the fourth quarter valued at about $20,187,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in AXT by 161.9% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,505,354 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $85,775,000 after acquiring an additional 930,526 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in AXT by 1,314.6% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 904,599 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $14,790,000 after acquiring an additional 840,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ariose Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in AXT during the first quarter worth about $39,061,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.52% of the company's stock.

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AXT Stock Up 1.4%

NASDAQ AXTI opened at $47.88 on Tuesday. AXT Inc has a twelve month low of $1.85 and a twelve month high of $143.16. The company has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -154.45 and a beta of 1.86. The business's fifty day moving average is $81.67 and its 200 day moving average is $61.37.

AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.03. AXT had a negative return on equity of 5.71% and a negative net margin of 14.69%.The business had revenue of $26.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.22 million. AXT has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.060-0.080 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that AXT Inc will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at AXT

In related news, CEO Morris S. Young sold 123,601 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.33, for a total value of $14,007,701.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 2,149,533 shares in the company, valued at $243,606,574.89. This trade represents a 5.44% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jesse Chen sold 6,172 shares of AXT stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.24, for a total transaction of $711,261.28. Following the sale, the director owned 50,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,793,691. This represents a 10.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 251,636 shares of company stock worth $27,789,677. Insiders own 5.97% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AXTI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Northland Securities set a $125.00 target price on shares of AXT in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Weiss Ratings raised shares of AXT from a "sell (e+)" rating to a "sell (d-)" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AXT presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $43.80.

Get Our Latest Analysis on AXTI

AXT Company Profile

AXT, Inc NASDAQ: AXTI is a global supplier of compound and single-element semiconductor substrates, offering a range of materials critical for high-performance electronic and optoelectronic devices. Founded in 1986 and headquartered in Fremont, California, AXT specializes in the development, manufacture and distribution of wafers composed of gallium arsenide (GaAs), indium phosphide (InP), gallium nitride (GaN) and other compound semiconductor materials. These substrates serve as the foundational platforms for devices used in data communications, wireless infrastructure, advanced computing, consumer electronics and photovoltaic applications.

AXT's product portfolio encompasses a variety of wafer sizes, dopant concentrations and crystal orientations, tailored to meet the precise specifications of its customers.

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