Rokos Capital Management LLP Buys Shares of 69,848 KBR, Inc. $KBR

Rokos Capital Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 69,848 shares of the construction company's stock, valued at approximately $2,576,000. Rokos Capital Management LLP owned about 0.06% of KBR as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of KBR. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of KBR by 432.5% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 607 shares of the construction company's stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 493 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in KBR by 89.8% in the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 611 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the period. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd boosted its position in KBR by 101,600.0% during the third quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,017 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in KBR by 98.1% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,228 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 608 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd acquired a new stake in KBR during the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. 97.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on KBR shares. Citigroup dropped their price objective on KBR from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Zacks Research raised KBR from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, April 10th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d+)" rating on shares of KBR in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Bank of America cut their price target on KBR from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of KBR from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $52.62.

Read Our Latest Research Report on KBR

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Carlos A. Sabater acquired 14,500 shares of KBR stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $32.47 per share, with a total value of $470,815.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 35,705 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,159,341.35. This trade represents a 68.38% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jack B. Moore acquired 4,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $31.44 per share, with a total value of $125,760.00. Following the purchase, the director owned 54,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,708,826.88. The trade was a 7.94% increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Insiders have acquired a total of 29,875 shares of company stock valued at $945,160 in the last three months. 1.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

KBR Stock Performance

Shares of KBR opened at $36.82 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.44. KBR, Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.94 and a 52 week high of $52.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $34.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16.

KBR (NYSE:KBR - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The construction company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.04. KBR had a return on equity of 33.92% and a net margin of 5.21%.The company had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. KBR's quarterly revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. KBR has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.870-4.220 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that KBR, Inc. will post 4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KBR Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 15th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.8%. KBR's payout ratio is 21.09%.

About KBR

KBR, Inc is a global engineering, procurement, construction and services (EPC&S) company headquartered in Houston, Texas. The firm delivers integrated solutions and technologies across the full project lifecycle for customers in the energy, government, industrial and infrastructure sectors. Its offerings span feasibility studies, front-end engineering design, detailed design, procurement, fabrication, construction, commissioning and operations support.

The company is organized into business segments that include Energy Solutions, which focuses on oil and gas processing, liquefied natural gas (LNG) facilities and petrochemical plants; Government Solutions, providing logistics, sustainment, training and mission support for defense, intelligence and civilian agencies; and Sustainable Technology, delivering chemical process technologies, water treatment and lower-carbon fuels expertise.

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