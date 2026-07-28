Rokos Capital Management LLP Decreases Stock Position in Amkor Technology, Inc. $AMKR

Rokos Capital Management LLP lessened its stake in shares of Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR - Free Report) by 36.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 142,698 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after selling 82,274 shares during the period. Rokos Capital Management LLP owned 0.06% of Amkor Technology worth $6,426,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AMKR. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Amkor Technology by 204.5% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,095,027 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $82,712,000 after buying an additional 1,407,109 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Amkor Technology by 205.5% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,254,658 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $49,534,000 after acquiring an additional 843,983 shares in the last quarter. Black Swift Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amkor Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $797,000. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. bought a new position in shares of Amkor Technology during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,868,000. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Amkor Technology during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $841,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.76% of the company's stock.

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Amkor Technology Trading Down 6.5%

AMKR opened at $60.71 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $15.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.69 and a beta of 2.20. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $73.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.82. Amkor Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $20.86 and a one year high of $96.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.01.

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. Amkor Technology had a return on equity of 9.88% and a net margin of 6.17%.The company's revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.22 earnings per share. Amkor Technology has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.720-0.820 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Amkor Technology, Inc. will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

Amkor Technology Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 3rd were given a $0.0835 dividend. This represents a $0.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 3rd. Amkor Technology's payout ratio is 18.86%.

Key Stories Impacting Amkor Technology

Here are the key news stories impacting Amkor Technology this week:

Positive Sentiment: Amkor delivered record second-quarter results, with EPS of $0.70 versus the $0.47 consensus and revenue of $1.90 billion versus expectations of $1.81 billion. EPS rose sharply from $0.22 a year earlier, reflecting strong operating momentum. Amkor Technology Q2 Earnings and Revenues Beat Estimates

Amkor delivered record second-quarter results, with EPS of versus the $0.47 consensus and revenue of versus expectations of $1.81 billion. EPS rose sharply from $0.22 a year earlier, reflecting strong operating momentum. Positive Sentiment: Management guided for third-quarter EPS of $0.72–$0.82 , well above the $0.62 analyst consensus, suggesting continued earnings strength. Growth was supported by computing, automotive and industrial demand. Amkor Delivers Record Q2

Management guided for third-quarter EPS of , well above the $0.62 analyst consensus, suggesting continued earnings strength. Growth was supported by computing, automotive and industrial demand. Positive Sentiment: UBS upgraded Amkor to Buy, while recent coverage has highlighted the company’s advanced-packaging exposure and partnership activity involving Nvidia as potential longer-term catalysts. UBS Upgrades Amkor Technology

UBS upgraded Amkor to Buy, while recent coverage has highlighted the company’s advanced-packaging exposure and partnership activity involving Nvidia as potential longer-term catalysts. Neutral Sentiment: Third-quarter revenue guidance of $2.0–$2.1 billion was broadly consistent with expectations, but its midpoint is slightly below the $2.1 billion consensus estimate. This creates a mixed outlook despite the stronger-than-expected EPS forecast.

Third-quarter revenue guidance of was broadly consistent with expectations, but its midpoint is slightly below the $2.1 billion consensus estimate. This creates a mixed outlook despite the stronger-than-expected EPS forecast. Negative Sentiment: Shares may be facing valuation and profit-taking pressure after a roughly 210% advance over the past year. Investors appear to have demanded stronger forward sales growth to extend the rally, making the revenue outlook a concern despite the quarterly beat. Amkor Stock Trades at a Discount After a 210% Run

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AMKR has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Amkor Technology from $43.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Melius Research raised shares of Amkor Technology from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Amkor Technology from $45.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Amkor Technology from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and upped their target price for the company from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Amkor Technology in a research report on Friday, July 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amkor Technology presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $69.25.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on AMKR

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Amkor Technology news, Director Roger Anthony Carolin sold 20,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.24, for a total value of $1,524,800.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 94,409 shares in the company, valued at $7,197,742.16. This represents a 17.48% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark N. Rogers sold 5,000 shares of Amkor Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.63, for a total transaction of $358,150.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 38,904 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,786,693.52. This represents a 11.39% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last three months, insiders sold 114,000 shares of company stock worth $8,631,450. 26.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Amkor Technology Profile

Amkor Technology, Inc NASDAQ: AMKR is a leading provider of outsourced semiconductor packaging and test (OSAT) services, supporting integrated device manufacturers and semiconductor foundries worldwide. The company offers a broad range of advanced packaging solutions, including wafer bumping, flip chip, system-in-package and ball grid array technologies, designed to meet the performance, power and form-factor demands of applications across consumer electronics, automotive, communications and industrial markets.

In addition to packaging, Amkor delivers comprehensive test services such as wafer probing, final test, system-level test and digital, analog and mixed-signal testing, enabling customers to accelerate time-to-market and reduce total costs.

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