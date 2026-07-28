Rokos Capital Management LLP Has $19.05 Million Stock Holdings in Datadog, Inc. $DDOG

Rokos Capital Management LLP decreased its stake in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG - Free Report) by 58.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 161,425 shares of the company's stock after selling 230,450 shares during the quarter. Rokos Capital Management LLP's holdings in Datadog were worth $19,055,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DDOG. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Datadog during the fourth quarter worth $209,000. Bison Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Datadog in the fourth quarter valued at about $228,000. Empowered Funds LLC increased its position in Datadog by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 10,313 shares of the company's stock worth $1,023,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Datadog by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 769 shares of the company's stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sivia Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Datadog during the 2nd quarter worth about $509,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.29% of the company's stock.

Get Datadog alerts: Sign Up

Datadog Stock Up 2.0%

Shares of DDOG stock opened at $251.86 on Tuesday. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $242.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $169.61. Datadog, Inc. has a twelve month low of $98.01 and a twelve month high of $278.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a current ratio of 3.40. The company has a market capitalization of $89.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 662.81, a PEG ratio of 25.10 and a beta of 1.54.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.09. Datadog had a return on equity of 4.83% and a net margin of 3.69%.The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $960.12 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. The company's revenue was up 32.1% on a year-over-year basis. Datadog has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.360-2.440 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.570-0.590 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Datadog, Inc. will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DDOG. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Datadog from an "outperform" rating to a "market perform" rating and lifted their price target for the company from $180.00 to $226.00 in a report on Monday, July 6th. Truist Financial raised shares of Datadog from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and raised their price objective for the company from $190.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Datadog from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Datadog from $220.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Datadog from $178.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-eight have issued a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $261.68.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on DDOG

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 127,141 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.84, for a total value of $25,407,857.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 835,679 shares in the company, valued at $167,002,091.36. This trade represents a 13.21% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CFO David M. Obstler sold 75,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.69, for a total transaction of $17,376,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 434,591 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $100,690,388.79. This represents a 14.72% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold a total of 1,376,309 shares of company stock worth $315,082,602 in the last ninety days. 6.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Datadog

Datadog NASDAQ: DDOG is a cloud-based monitoring and observability platform that helps organizations monitor, troubleshoot and secure their applications and infrastructure at scale. Its software-as-a-service offering collects and analyzes metrics, traces and logs from servers, containers, cloud services and applications to provide real-time visibility into system performance and health. Datadog's platform is widely used by engineering, operations and security teams to reduce downtime, accelerate incident response and improve application reliability.

The company's product suite includes infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring (APM), log management, real user monitoring (RUM), synthetic monitoring and network performance monitoring, along with security-focused products such as security monitoring and cloud SIEM.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DDOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Datadog, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Datadog wasn't on the list.

While Datadog currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here