Rokos Capital Management LLP Invests $13.22 Million in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. $LYB

Rokos Capital Management LLP acquired a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 164,124 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock, valued at approximately $13,223,000. Rokos Capital Management LLP owned 0.05% of LyondellBasell Industries as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in LyondellBasell Industries during the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 140.3% in the fourth quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 668 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the period. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC purchased a new position in LyondellBasell Industries during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC increased its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 960.0% during the 4th quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 689 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 624 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.20% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $77.00 to $72.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 20th. Wall Street Zen downgraded LyondellBasell Industries from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $50.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Zacks Research cut LyondellBasell Industries from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $71.94.

Read Our Latest Report on LYB

LyondellBasell Industries Stock Performance

LyondellBasell Industries stock opened at $58.68 on Tuesday. LyondellBasell Industries N.V. has a fifty-two week low of $41.58 and a fifty-two week high of $83.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.54. The stock has a market cap of $18.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 0.32. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $61.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.51.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $7.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.53 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a negative net margin of 2.68% and a positive return on equity of 5.68%. The firm's quarterly revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.33 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that LyondellBasell Industries N.V. will post 8.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LyondellBasell Industries Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 1st. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.7%. LyondellBasell Industries's payout ratio is -110.84%.

About LyondellBasell Industries

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. NYSE: LYB is a global chemical company headquartered in Houston, Texas, that specializes in the production of polyolefins and advanced polymers. Through its extensive portfolio, the company supplies raw materials for a wide range of end markets, including packaging, automotive, construction, electronics and consumer goods. By combining proprietary process technologies with expertise in catalysts, LyondellBasell aims to deliver value-added solutions that enhance product performance and sustainability.

The company's integrated operations encompass the manufacture of olefins and polyolefins, advanced polymer products, chemical intermediates and refining activities.

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