Rokos Capital Management LLP Invests $25.64 Million in Century Aluminum Company $CENX

Rokos Capital Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Century Aluminum Company (NASDAQ:CENX - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 436,688 shares of the industrial products company's stock, valued at approximately $25,636,000. Rokos Capital Management LLP owned about 0.44% of Century Aluminum at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in Century Aluminum during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of Century Aluminum in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Century Aluminum in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Century Aluminum by 253.1% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,822 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Century Aluminum during the third quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.59% of the company's stock.

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Century Aluminum Stock Performance

CENX opened at $44.87 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.39 and a beta of 1.96. The business's 50-day moving average price is $52.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.96. Century Aluminum Company has a 1 year low of $20.21 and a 1 year high of $70.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Weiss Ratings cut Century Aluminum from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Zacks Research cut Century Aluminum from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Century Aluminum from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, July 4th. B. Riley Financial reduced their target price on shares of Century Aluminum from $86.00 to $74.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a $75.00 price target on shares of Century Aluminum and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Century Aluminum presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $76.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CENX

Century Aluminum Company Profile

Century Aluminum Company is a primary aluminum producer that develops and operates smelters designed to supply low-carbon, high-purity aluminum products to a range of industrial and commercial markets. Established in 1995, the company has grown to become a significant North American aluminum producer with an expanding international footprint. Century Aluminum is headquartered in the United States and is focused on energy-efficient operations and cost management.

The company's core operations include three primary aluminum smelting facilities located in Hawesville, Kentucky; Mount Holly, South Carolina; and Grundartangi, Iceland.

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