Rokos Capital Management LLP Invests $3.82 Million in Packaging Corporation of America $PKG

Rokos Capital Management LLP purchased a new position in Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 17,986 shares of the industrial products company's stock, valued at approximately $3,817,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Packaging Corporation of America by 73.5% during the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 2,956 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $585,000 after acquiring an additional 1,252 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Packaging Corporation of America by 538.6% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 6,303 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $1,248,000 after purchasing an additional 5,316 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Packaging Corporation of America by 40.4% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 198 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Packaging Corporation of America by 43.6% in the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,770 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Packaging Corporation of America by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 1,772 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.78% of the company's stock.

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Packaging Corporation of America Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:PKG opened at $252.76 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $228.28 and a 200 day moving average of $223.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $22.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.80. Packaging Corporation of America has a 52 week low of $189.03 and a 52 week high of $256.44.

Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.49 billion. Packaging Corporation of America had a return on equity of 18.96% and a net margin of 7.25%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.48 EPS. Packaging Corporation of America has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 2.910-2.910 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Packaging Corporation of America will post 10.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Packaging Corporation of America Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th were paid a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.4%. This is a boost from Packaging Corporation of America's previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 15th. Packaging Corporation of America's payout ratio is presently 77.92%.

Insider Transactions at Packaging Corporation of America

In other Packaging Corporation of America news, CEO Mark W. Kowlzan sold 9,266 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.08, for a total value of $2,011,463.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 473,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $102,811,258.80. The trade was a 1.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PKG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Packaging Corporation of America from $269.00 to $271.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an "equal weight" rating and set a $246.00 price target (up from $245.00) on shares of Packaging Corporation of America in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Bank of America raised their price target on Packaging Corporation of America from $242.00 to $263.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Packaging Corporation of America from $258.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Packaging Corporation of America from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Packaging Corporation of America presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $259.71.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Packaging Corporation of America

About Packaging Corporation of America

Packaging Corporation of America NYSE: PKG is a leading North American manufacturer of containerboard and corrugated packaging products. The company produces a range of paper-based packaging solutions including linerboard, corrugating medium, corrugated shipping containers, retail-ready packaging and point-of-purchase displays. In addition to core packaging products, Packaging Corporation of America offers packaging design, testing and supply-chain services intended to optimize protection, cost and sustainability for customers.

Headquartered in Lake Forest, Illinois, the company operates an integrated network of mills and corrugated manufacturing facilities across the United States and serves customers throughout North America in industries such as e-commerce, grocery and food & beverage, consumer packaged goods and industrial markets.

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