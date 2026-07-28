Rokos Capital Management LLP Invests $63.29 Million in Golar LNG Limited $GLNG

Rokos Capital Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,169,161 shares of the shipping company's stock, valued at approximately $63,293,000. Golar LNG makes up about 0.5% of Rokos Capital Management LLP's investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Rokos Capital Management LLP owned 1.15% of Golar LNG at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Golar LNG by 253.7% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,306,379 shares of the shipping company's stock worth $85,821,000 after acquiring an additional 1,654,353 shares in the last quarter. Verbena Value LP purchased a new stake in Golar LNG during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,497,000. Clearline Capital LP lifted its stake in Golar LNG by 172.6% during the fourth quarter. Clearline Capital LP now owns 1,067,153 shares of the shipping company's stock worth $39,709,000 after purchasing an additional 675,744 shares during the last quarter. PointState Capital LP boosted its holdings in Golar LNG by 19.3% in the fourth quarter. PointState Capital LP now owns 3,932,104 shares of the shipping company's stock valued at $146,314,000 after purchasing an additional 637,081 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. acquired a new position in Golar LNG in the second quarter valued at approximately $24,714,000. 92.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Golar LNG Stock Performance

Shares of Golar LNG stock opened at $48.98 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.49 and a beta of 0.02. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $50.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.57. Golar LNG Limited has a 12 month low of $35.02 and a 12 month high of $57.79.

Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 26th. The shipping company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $137.55 million for the quarter. Golar LNG had a net margin of 30.10% and a return on equity of 6.86%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Golar LNG Limited will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Golar LNG Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 1st. Golar LNG's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.46%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on GLNG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Golar LNG in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Pareto Securities cut shares of Golar LNG from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Golar LNG from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Saturday, June 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $66.00 price objective on Golar LNG and gave the stock a "conviction-buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $67.00 target price on shares of Golar LNG in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Golar LNG currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $58.70.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on GLNG

About Golar LNG

Golar LNG Ltd. is a leading owner and operator of liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers and floating infrastructure. The company specializes in the transportation of LNG on long-term and spot charters for major energy firms around the world. In addition to shipping, Golar LNG has broadened its services to include project development and the conversion of existing carriers into Floating Liquefied Natural Gas (FLNG) and Floating Storage and Regasification Unit (FSRU) vessels.

Since pioneering the first purpose-built FLNG conversion project, Golar LNG has been at the forefront of offshore gas monetization.

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